Marjorie Taylor Greene Insists She's 'Still The Same Person' After Backlash

Marjorie Taylor Greene has tried to convince the Infowars audience that she's "still the same person" they've known for the last two years after viewers criticized her for supporting Kevin McCarthy's bid to become House Speaker.

Amidst the chaos that surrounded the election of McCarthy as House leader, which finally came to a conclusion on January 7 at the 15th round of votes, Greene was steady in her support of the California Representative. Her support of McCarthy, who also received Donald Trump's endorsement, caused her to clash with some of her fellow Freedom Caucus members, including Reps. Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz.

Crucially, her steadfast commitment to McCarthy also caused an apparent rift with Infowars viewers.

On January 4, after McCarthy had already lost seven consecutive votes, Infowars viewers called host Owen Shroyer to express their disappointment with Greene, describing her as "a fraud" and suggesting the congresswoman was being blackmailed as a possible explanation for her support for the California Representative.

A clip from the show later shared by PatriotTakes—a Twitter account that aims to monitor right-wing extremism online—includes a viewer calling for Greene to no longer appear on Infowars.

"She needs to change her vote today, or she's a fraud," the man can be heard saying. "And she doesn't deserve to come on Infowars if she doesn't change her vote today cause she's a fraud."

Shroyer defended the Georgia congresswoman on the occasion, and Alex Jones appeared to do the same on Thursday on The Alex Jones Show, when she invited Greene on his show and introduced her as having "one of the best voting records in Congress," adding that he "loves" her.

Given a chance by Jones to explain to Infowars viewers why he voted for McCarthy, Greene assured audiences that "the person you see right now is no different than the person you've known in the past two years."

"The reason why I didn't oppose Kevin McCarthy's speakership [is] because I knew there was no plan against him, because no one else was truly running for Speaker," she added.

"And I was also already on board with the agenda that he had set forth and that many of us had worked with him on."

Jones appeared supportive of the congresswoman, saying that "in supporting McCarthy she got a lot of criticism, but Trump was supporting McCarthy as well."

While it's unclear whether Greene's interview changed the opinion of Infowars viewers who felt betrayed by her decision to support McCarthy, it's true that the congresswoman has recently distanced herself from some of the conspiracy theories long-promoted by the far-right news website.

In a recent interview with Fox News, Greene backtracked her support for QAnon conspiracy theories she had supported in the past, saying she "got sucked into some things on the internet."

"Like a lot of people today I had easily gotten sucked into some things I'd seen on the internet," Greene told Fox News' x anchor Howard Kurtz. "But that was dealt with quickly early on. I never campaigned on those things. That was not something I believed in. That's not what I ran for Congress on. Those are so far in the past."