Marjorie Taylor Greene Backtracks Old QAnon Beliefs: 'So Far in the Past'

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, told Fox News on Sunday that she "got sucked into some things on the internet" when asked about her former QAnon conspiracy theory beliefs.

Greene sat down with Fox News' Media Buzz anchor Howard Kurtz to discuss the newly elected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Kurtz also asked the GOP lawmaker about her previous statements that aligned with "QAnon conspiracy theories."

"Like a lot of people today I had easily gotten sucked into some things I'd seen on the internet," Greene said. "But that was dealt with quickly early on. I never campaigned on those things. That was not something I believed in. That's not what I ran for Congress on. Those are so far in the past."

QAnon, a far-right movement tied to numerous conspiracy theories, including one that former President Donald Trump was fighting child abusers and prominent Democratic figures during his time in office.

In April, Greene also echoed QAnon theories, calling out Democrats as the "Party of Pedophiles" while speaking to Real America's Voice's Prime Time with Dr. Gina Loudon.

"The Democrats are the party of elementary school teachers trying to transition their elementary school aged children and convince them they are different gender. This is the party of their identity, and their identity is the most disgusting, evil, horrible thing happening in our country," Greene said at the time.

The GOP lawmaker also wrongly believed that the Sandy Hook and Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shootings were fake, but later denied support for QAnon saying she was allowed to "believe things that weren't true."

Political analyst Craig Agranoff told Newsweek on Sunday, "It's difficult to speculate about the specific reasons why a particular politician might distance themselves from QAnon conspiracies."

Agranoff continued: "It's also possible that a politician like Marjorie Taylor Greene might distance themselves due to the backlash they may face from constituents and the general public, who may view the group as fringe or extremist. You can witness the same with Antifa on the other side. This could harm the politician's chances of being reelected."

While speaking to Fox News on Sunday, Greene also spoke about McCarthy's House speaker vote and how Trump helped in the end.

"There towards the end I had been talking to President Trump several times that night and I was trying to get Matt Rosendale on the phone with him. President Trump wanted to talk to him, and I was shocked that he refused his phone call," she said.

Greene added: "He [Trump] had talked to them, multiple of the 20, during the course of the week, urging them to vote for Kevin McCarthy for speaker, because we have a great agenda."