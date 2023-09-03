News

Marjorie Taylor Greene Issues AR-15 Warning to Anyone Who Wants To Kill Her

By
News Marjorie Taylor Greene U.S. Politics Crime January 6

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has issued a warning saying anyone who threatened to kill her would "be meeting a wall of bullets" from her AR-15.

The firebrand Republican made the defiant statement at a town hall in Floyd County, northwest Georgia, this week where she hit out against what she viewed as the light sentencing of Joseph Morelli.

Morelli of Endicott, New York, was jailed for three months in 2022 after he pleaded guilty to sending threatening communications to Greene via voicemail.

Marjorie Taylor Greene
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene at the White House on July 13, 2023, in Washington D.C. Greene has hit out against what she viewed as bias in the U.S. judicial system. Getty

In a video uploaded by Greene to her 2.6 million followers on X, formerly known as Twitter, she hit out at what she viewed as bias in the American judicial system.

She compared the perceived lack of prosecution of left-wing activists charged with violence to the sentencing of Donald Trump supporters connected to the January 6 riot at the Capitol building.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office of the District of Columbia, as of August 6, more than 1,106 defendants had been charged in connection with the deadly riot.

Among those recently sentenced in connection with the attempted insurrection is Proud Boys leader Joseph Biggs, who received 17 years in prison. The sentence prompted Greene to ask earlier this week how many Black Lives Matter rioters were sentenced to to the same term.

More than 300 people were charged with crimes allegedly committed during nationwide demonstrations following the death of George Floyd in 2020.

Greene then referenced the case of Morelli, 51, who she believed received a light sentence in August after he pleaded guilty to sending her threatening messages.

Morelli left menacing phone messages at Greene's congressional office and was ordered to surrender on October 2. He was sentenced to serve three months in prison.

In answer to a comment from an audience member, Greene said: "He can hire someone to kill me. He's going to be met with a big wall of bullets if he comes to my house. Because I'm a big believer of semi-automatic AR-15s. Thank you very much."

Her remarks were well received by the audience, who applauded the representative with some also shouting their approval.

A caption on Greene's X post read: "A deranged man who planned to kill me only received three months and jail and doesn't have to report until October. But let me tell you, if anyone tries to do anything to me, they'll be meeting a wall of bullets."

Since being shared on September 2, the post has attracted around 145,000 views and 5,600 likes.

Greene then went on to compare her case with that of Utah man Craig DeLeeuw Robertson, 75, who called for the assassination of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in 2022 and made what was perceived as a threat to life directed at Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

The threat was posted on Trump's social media platform Truth Social, and employees there tipped off the FBI who then fatally shot him during a raid on his home. Greene condemned the posts during her speech in Floyd County.

Robertson's death sparked outrage among conservatives who said the killing was unjustified, although an Associated Press report citing two law enforcement sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity claimed Robertson was armed at the time of the shooting.

Newsweek has contacted Greene's team for comment via email.

Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC