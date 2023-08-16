Politics

Marjorie Taylor Greene May Not Run for Reelection

Politics Marjorie Taylor Greene Donald Trump 2024 Election Republicans

Flamethrowing GOP representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has suggested she might not defend her seat in Congress next fall after two commanding victories in Georgia's 14th District.

That doesn't necessarily mean she's getting out of politics, though.

Following comments by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp—who is reportedly weighing a run for the U.S. Senate in 2026—criticizing recent, disproven assertions by Donald Trump that he won the battleground state in 2020, Greene said she might be willing to challenge Kemp in a GOP primary.

Assuming, of course, Trump doesn't decide to name her as his running mate after winning the Republican presidential nomination. Greene is a close ally of the former president.

"I haven't made up my mind whether I will do that or not," she said about a possible Senate run, according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution story published Tuesday. "I have a lot of things to think about. Am I going to be a part of President Trump's Cabinet if he wins? Is it possible that I'll be VP?"

It's very possible, in fact. After publicly breaking with the far-right Freedom Caucus early this year to support the election of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, with Trump's endorsement, Greene has been in lockstep with the former president. This has raised speculation from some, including former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, that she is a likely top contender for Trump's vice president pick.

"This is no shrinking violet. She's ambitious—she's not shy about that, nor should she be," Bannon said on his War Room podcast earlier this year. "She sees herself on the shortlist for Trump's VP."

Newsweek has reached out to Greene's office via email for comment.

Greene previously denied suggestions she would join Trump on the Republican ticket in 2024, but she has since changed her tune. On Tuesday, she said serving as Trump's running mate would be "an honor" and something she would consider "very, very heavily."

But it's not necessarily set to happen. In addition to Greene, Republicans like New York Representative Elise Stefanik and unsuccessful Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake are seen as top contenders along with Florida Representative Byron Donalds, another close Trump ally and a rising GOP star in the House.

Other possible names include South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, a 2024 presidential candidate who has been largely left unscathed by Trump's withering attacks on his GOP competitors on the campaign trail.

"A lot of people are right now auditioning," Trump said to supporters at an event in Florida in February.

But Trump might already have plans for Greene. As Kemp has weighed a possible challenge to Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff in 2026, Trump openly prodded Greene to run for the Senate during a rally in Waco, Texas, earlier this year. He suggested she could be a viable challenger in Georgia, a traditionally contentious battleground state.

"Would you like to run for the Senate? I will fight like hell for you," Trump said to Greene from the stage in March.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC