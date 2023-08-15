Donald Trump's Georgia Enemy Sets Sights on 2024 Election

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has newly refuted Donald Trump's reiterated claims that the 2020 election was "rigged" in favor of Joe Biden and Democrats.

Trump and 18 others were indicted on Monday, charged with a collective 41 charges under the state's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. The former president alone, who has now been indicted four times, is charged with 13 offenses that include conspiracy to impersonate a public officer; conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree; false statements and writings and filing false documents; and solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer. Trump denies any wrongdoing.

Kemp, a Republican in his second term, has pushed back against Trump's claims of election interference myriad times since the conclusion of the 2020 election. The animosity between the two reached a fever pitch of sorts last year, escalating when Trump endorsed former U.S. Senator David Perdue in Georgia's Republican gubernatorial primary due to his shared belief that the last presidential election was "rigged." Perdue lost to Kemp by more than 50 percentage points.

"The 2020 election in Georgia was not stolen," Kemp wrote in a post Tuesday on X, formerly Twitter. "For nearly three years now, anyone with evidence of fraud has failed to come forward - under oath - and prove anything in a court of law.

"Our elections in Georgia are secure, accessible, and fair and will continue to be as long as I am governor. The future of our country is at stake in 2024 and that must be our focus."

Kemp was responding to a Trump post on Truth Social, promising "A Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia" scheduled to be unveiled Monday in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene retorted to Kemp's tweet, calling it "exactly the wrong message for our country and the rule of law."

"This is about a Democrat regime using every tool at their disposal to throw their leading political opponent—our party's soon-to-be nominee—in prison for life or even giving him the death penalty in our state," Greene posted on X.

"The future of our country is at stake not just in 2024 but RIGHT NOW in 2023."

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks to the media during a Get Out the Vote cookout at the Hadden Estate at DGD Farms on May 21, 2022, in Watkinsville, Georgia. Kemp refuted Donald Trump's newest claims that the 2020 election was "rigged," which he has done multiple times in the past. Joe Raedle/Getty

In the past, Trump has referred to Kemp "as a Democrat in disguise." He also referred to him as a "disaster" who "did everything he could to make sure we lost the [2020] election."

Regardless, Trump remains the prohibitive favorite to garner the GOP nomination in 2024, according to Carl Cavalli, a political science professor at the University of North Georgia.

"While the legal dramas may hurt him at the edges, he is so far in the lead that it's difficult to see this costing him the nomination," Cavalli told Newsweek via email, adding that a general election is likely a different scenario altogether.

Kemp, who defeated Democrat Stacey Abrams in a gubernatorial rematch last November, is viewed as an interesting juxtaposition to Trump and his hardcore base.

Kemp is the 16th most popular U.S. governor based on approval ratings, according to data published in July by pollster Morning Consult. He had a 59 percent rating.

Last month, Kemp told CNN that Trump's "going to lose in Georgia" next November if he is the nominee and continues harping on the 2020 election. However, Kemp said he would support any Republican against President Joe Biden, even Trump.

"Kemp is the embodiment of the split in the Republican Party," Cavalli said. "His situation as a popular governor can absolutely affect Trump's standing in Georgia.

"At the moment I think Trump is still the favorite to win the Georgia primary, but 'Trump fatigue' may negatively affect his numbers—and that can have a cumulative effect that weakens his changes in November should he become the nominee."

The main voting blocs to watch in Georgia will be independents and anti-Trump Republicans, he added.

"Are they so Republican that they will hold their noses and vote for Trump in November, or are they so anti-Trump that they will either sit out the general election or even vote for Biden?" Cavalli said.

Due to the new charges coming from a state and Fulton County, as opposed to federal charges related to alleged criminality involving classified documents and the January 6 Capitol riot, a future president cannot pardon Trump in this instance if he is found guilty.

Newsweek reached out via email to Kemp's office and the Trump campaign for comment.