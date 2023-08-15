Trump Teases 'Irrefutable' New Evidence That Will Prove His Innocence

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he will share an "irrefutable" report next week that will exonerate him in a new indictment by a Georgia grand jury.

On Monday, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced Trump and 18 of his allies have been indicted on a total of 41 charges, including violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

The criminal charges are in connection to alleged efforts from Trump and his team to overturn President Joe Biden's 2020 victory in Georgia and marks the fourth indictment the former president has faced this year. Trump has denied wrongdoing in all the accusations made against him and pleaded not guilty in the other three cases.

Trump said in a message he posted on Truth Social on Tuesday that he will share a report on what he called the "Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia" during a news conference next Monday.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump (C) waves to supporters at the Iowa State Fair on August 12, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. Trump said he will share a report next week that will prove his innocence after his most recent indictment from a Georgia grand jury. Chip Somodevilla/Getty

"A Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia is almost complete & will be presented by me at a major News Conference at 11:00 A.M. on Monday of next week in Bedminster, New Jersey," Trump wrote on his social media platform.

He continued: "Based on the results of this CONCLUSIVE Report, all charges should be dropped against me & others - There will be a complete EXONERATION! They never went after those that Rigged the Election. They only went after those that fought to find the RIGGERS!"

Newsweek reached out to a representative for Trump via email for comment.

The most serious charge against Trump in the Georgia probe is a violation of the state's RICO Act. Anyone found guilty of violating the act in Georgia faces a minimum custodial sentence of five years and a maximum of 20 years.

Other accusations the former president faces in the case are solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer; conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree; conspiracy to impersonate a public officer; false statements and writings and filing false documents.

Trump is also accused in the indictment of being involved in a scheme to submit a group of 16 fake electors in Georgia to falsely declare he had beaten Biden.

Soon after the Georgia charges were announced, Trump's campaign team released a statement that accused Willis of being "a rabid partisan" who "strategically stalled her investigation to try and maximally interfere with the 2024 presidential race and damage the dominant Trump campaign."

"The legal double-standard set against President Trump must end," the statement said, in part. "Under the Crooked Biden Cartel, there are no rules for Democrats, while Republicans face criminal charges for exercising their First Amendment rights."

Update 08/15/23, 10:58 a.m. ET: This article was updated with additional information.