Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocked Over New Committee Seat: 'We're Not Safe'

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene's appointment to the House Committee on Homeland Security sparked backlash from her critics on Tuesday.

Greene, a Georgia Republican, was selected to serve on the committee responsible for legislation surrounding U.S. national security and the oversight of the Department of Homeland Security.

A spot on this committee could be a particularly coveted position as Greene and other conservatives move to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over his handling of immigration.

Her appointment proved to be controversial on Tuesday, with many Democrats suggesting her past remarks surrounding the September 11, 2001, terrorist attack and her stance on the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot should disqualify her from serving on the committee.

Many of her critics took to social media to criticize GOP leadership for giving her the committee position.

"Greene, who has pushed QAnon conspiracies, with QAnon being described by the FBI as a domestic terror threat, and who has shown support for political violence, now sits on the Homeland Security Committee. Make of that what you will," tweeted MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan.

"We're not safe, peeps," tweeted Twitter user Barbara Schwartz.

Representative Seth Magaziner, a Rhode Island Democrat, tweeted: "Marjorie Taylor Greene promoted violence against members Congress, campaigned with violent far-right militia groups, spread false rumors claiming school shootings were fake, and tried to overturn the 2020 election. She does not belong anywhere near the Homeland Security Cmtte."

Greene has faced scrutiny for remarks that emerged from a 2018 video in which she referred to "the so-called plane that crashed into the Pentagon," adding: "It's odd there's never any evidence shown for a plane in the Pentagon."

She has also made comments about the January 6 riot that have received strong backlash, including that the rioters would have "won" if she organized the event.

Conservatives celebrated her appointment to the committee.

"BREAKING: Republicans have unanimously voted to put Marjorie Taylor Greene on the Homeland Security Committee. I feel safer already. Now let's get rid of Mayorkas and CLOSE THAT BORDER!" tweeted former Republican Senate candidate James Bradley.

Greene, during her first term in office, was stripped of her committee assignments by a bipartisan coalition of Democrats and a handful of Republicans over her past embrace of far-right conspiracy theories, which she has since disavowed.

She was initially placed on the House Committee on Education and Labor and the House Budget Committee in 2020.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy—who leads the Steering Committee, which determines the committees each member will join—promised to return her committee assignments to her after Republicans retook a slim majority in the House of Representatives last November.

Greene has also reportedly made a move for the House Oversight Committee, but it remained unconfirmed which members would be named to that panel early Tuesday afternoon.

Newsweek reached out to Speaker McCarthy's office for comment.