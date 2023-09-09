Marjorie Taylor Greene Is in No Rush to Impeach Joe Biden

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, urged Congress on Saturday to not rush an impeachment vote into President Joe Biden amid mounting pressure, but to vote for an impeachment inquiry instead.

Greene has been the loudest, and arguably first, cheerleader for a Biden impeachment. The GOP lawmaker filed her first article of impeachment against Biden on the first full day of his presidency in January 2021, sponsored more than half of the nine resolutions submitted to Congress and filed the first resolution of the 118th Congress in May.

Calls to impeach Biden have mounted in recent months and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has been increasingly willing to bring a vote on the floor. He told Fox News' Sean Hannity in July that the GOP-led investigations into the president were "rising to the level of impeachment inquiry" and said in August that impeachment would be the "natural step forward" for those probes.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Greene warned on Saturday against rushing the impeachment vote and wrote, "Our country deserves for Congress to vote for an impeachment inquiry for very important reasons, not a rush impeachment vote."

She continued: "Here's why..Our committee work has proven Joe Biden lied to the American people and not only does he know about Hunter's business deals, he is involved. And we produced bank reports and statements showing tens of millions paid to the Biden family from foreign countries even though the Biden's don't sell a single product or service and according to Devin Archer, 'Joe is the brand they are selling.'"

Greene continued: "For some of us that's grounds enough to go ahead and vote for impeachment but I believe we would fail the country if we rush to impeach because there is more at stake. It has become evident that there is a vast amount of people in previous administrations, this administration, and federal agencies that all worked diligently to cover up unbelievable corruption and crimes committed by the Biden's and Joe himself."

"We need a very tedious impeachment inquiry that allows us to take a deep dive to uncover the traitors within that conspired together, not only to keep a criminal VP in office, but then work to propel him to highest office in the land, President of the United States, all by covering up the truth and stopping Biden prosecutions from happening. The impeachment inquiry can not be rushed. It must be done right. No matter how long it takes. Patience will be the virtue that will lead us to the traitors within," the GOP lawmaker concluded.

McCarthy also previously told Hannity that Biden had not been truthful about his involvement with his son Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings.

His comments come after Devon Archer, a former business partner of Hunter Biden's, testified in July before the House Oversight Committee in a closed-door meeting that the president's son put his father on speakerphone during business calls on multiple occasions. The White House has strongly denied those allegations. Archer previously served as a board member of Burisma Holdings, an energy company based in Ukraine, alongside Hunter Biden and also co-founded Rosemont Seneca Partners with him.

Meanwhile, political analyst Craig Agranoff told Newsweek on Saturday that "the GOP push to indict President Biden is a politically motivated stunt that is unlikely to succeed."

"The allegations against Biden have been investigated by multiple law enforcement agencies, all of which have found no wrongdoing," Agranoff said. "It is clear that this is just an attempt by one political party to distract from their own possible problems and to damage President Biden's chances of re-election. I don't think this will happen before the primaries. The House is currently in recess, and it is unlikely that they will return early to hold an impeachment inquiry. Even if they did, it is unlikely that they would have enough votes to impeach Biden."

When asked if voters care about a Biden impeachment inquiry ahead of the 2024 presidential election, Agranoff said that "some voters may be concerned about the allegations against Biden."

"But I think most voters are more focused on the economy and other issues. Ultimately, I think this is a case of playing party politics. It is unlikely to succeed, and it is not something that voters should be concerned about," he added.

Newsweek has also reached out to a GOP strategist via email for comment.