Marjorie Taylor Greene Predicts Trump to Face 5th Indictment in This State

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican and staunch supporter of Donald Trump, predicted on Sunday that the former president will face a fifth criminal indictment in the future.

Since March, Trump has been hit with four criminal indictments, two at the state level and two federal. The most recent two have stemmed from his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and remain in power, with the Department of Justice (DOJ) charging him over attempts to disrupt the certification of the results with fake electors, and the office of District Attorney Fani Willis in Fulton County, Georgia, charging him and various others for attempted election interference.

Trump now faces nearly 100 criminal charges across the four indictments and is the first president in United States history to face any such charges. He has pleaded not guilty to all of them and claimed that all of the investigations against him have been politically motivated.

The most recent indictment out of Georgia also raised the possibility for some that Trump might face another indictment in Arizona, where a similar fake elector scheme was allegedly carried out to try and subvert Joe Biden's narrow victory in the state. When previously reached for comment by Newsweek, a spokesperson for Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said that her office is currently carrying out an investigation into the scheme, but did not say whether or not Trump is one of its targets.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, is seen alongside former President Donald Trump. The GOP lawmaker predicted on Sunday that Trump will likely face another indictment for election interference in Arizona. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

In a clip shared to X, the platform previously known as Twitter, Greene said during a Sunday appearance on Fox News that she is "sure Arizona is next" and dismissed the investigations against Trump as "a grand conspiracy by the Democrat Party."

"Well, I'm sure Arizona is next," Greene said. "And just as Stephen Miller laid out, this is a conspiracy, a grand conspiracy by the Democrat Party to use the justice system at the federal level, but also in the states using these state DAs like in Georgia, Fani Willis."

Counter to the claims of Greene and other Republicans, various legal experts have said that the charges against Trump are legitimate and potentially damning, particularly those brought at the federal level.

It is also possible that Trump will not face charges in Arizona at all. In Michigan, Trump was not among the over a dozen individuals recently charged in relation to the fake electors scheme in the state. Each individual is accused of signing off on certificates with the false claim that Trump had won Michigan in 2020, which would have then been taken to Washington, D.C., and passed off as legitimate.

