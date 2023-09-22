Marjorie Taylor Greene To Push 'Declaration of War' Over Border

Marjorie Taylor Greene has announced she's drafting a "declaration of war" against Mexican drug cartels.

Speaking with Charlie Kirk, the founder of the student conservative group Turning Point USA, on Real America's Voice on Thursday, the Georgia Republican complained of the "billions and billions" of American dollars going to help Ukraine fight Russia's invasion instead of defending the U.S.-Mexico border.

"Charlie, today in Washington, D.C., we have President [Volodymyr] Zelensky came to the Capitol today, of course talking with leaders in Washington, wanting billions and billions more dollars, Americans' hard-earned tax dollars, to go to a war in Ukraine, defending Ukraine's border, while at the same time, Washington, D.C., is completely ignoring the invasion happening at our border," Greene said.

She said the country was "under attack, and who's leading the attack [...] is the Mexican cartels."

Newsweek contacted Greene's spokesperson for comment by email on Friday.

Majorie Taylor Greene on September 14, 2023, in Washington, D.C. The Georgia Republican has announced she's drafting a "declaration of war" against Mexican drug cartels. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Greene has long opposed American aid to Ukraine as well as criticized the Biden administration's border policies. Her statements on immigrants crossing the U.S. border, including comparing them to Russian forces invading Ukraine, have sparked outrage.

"I'm announcing on your show that I would like Washington to realize who our real enemy is to the American people, who's responsible for 300 Americans dying every single day from fentanyl, who's responsible for a multi-billion dollar human trafficking and drug trafficking industry that directly affects the United States of America," she told Kirk.

Over 150 people die every day from overdoses related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Greene said the "enemy" was Mexican cartels: "not the Mexican government, not the Mexican people."

She said she's drafting "a declaration of war against the Mexican cartels," adding that she "challenges" anyone in Washington who "beats the drums of war and beats their chest about fighting Russia" to recognize their "oath" is to the United States and they "should defend our country."

On Thursday, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky was in the U.S., where he addressed the United Nations on Wednesday. He visited the White House the following day and met with President Joe Biden. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy refused Zelensky's request to address Congress, saying there was not enough time.

McCarthy is currently under pressure to pass a stopgap measure that would avoid a partial government shutdown on October 1.

The passage of funding bills has found GOP members divided amongst themselves with some Republicans asking for government spending cuts.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told reporters ahead of Zelensky's visit that he would have "questions" for the Ukrainian leader about how American aid was being spent.

"Where's the accountability on the money we already spent?" McCarthy said he would ask Zelensky. He said he would also ask Zelensky to explain Ukraine's "plan for victory."

In this context, the request for additional funds and military aid to Ukraine is a sensitive issue for the GOP, with Republicans like Greene having long called for an end to aid sent to Kyiv.