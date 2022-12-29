Marjorie Taylor Greene Pushes Back at Gaetz on Attempt to Sway Jim Jordan

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is taking aim at fellow GOP Representative Matt Gaetz over his refusal to back House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's quest to become House speaker.

Gaetz, who represents Florida's 1st Congressional District, is leading a long-shot effort by far-right Republicans hoping to draft Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio to become House speaker instead of McCarthy.

Greene is backing the current GOP leader from California, despite previously saying that McCarthy lacked the "support to be speaker." Republicans are set to take control of the House next week with a slim 222-213 majority over Democrats.

In a series of replies to a Gaetz tweet urging Republicans to "Support Rep. Jim Jordan for Speaker of the House" on Thursday, Greene pointed out that Jordan is not currently seeking the leadership position and is instead publicly backing McCarthy.

The congresswoman from Georgia also suggested that Gaetz, a close ally for most of her House tenure, had become part of the "Never movement" and was "hurting America" by selling "conservative fantasies."

"Jim is publicly supporting McCarthy & does not want to be Speaker," Greene tweeted. "Jim wants to chair Judiciary & the left is terrified of him bc he's going to be great! If he's Speaker he can't lead investigations into the FBI & DOJ. He'll have his hands & talents tied with Speaker duties."

"Time to be honest to America about the Speaker's race," she added. "Not play up our conservative fantasies and sell Speaker candidates that don't want to be Speaker. The Never movement in the Republican Party is only hurting America and needs to end. Let's get it together and Save America!"

In a comment to Newsweek, Gaetz responded: "Conservative fantasies are more appealing than McCarthy nightmares."

Greene's support for McCarthy has resulted in her taking heat from many in the "MAGA" wing of her party. Gaetz has largely expressed support for the congresswoman despite their disagreement.

During Turning Point USA's America Fest event in Arizona this month, Gaetz said that McCarthy "doesn't deserve" Greene's support, while suggesting that the congresswoman would herself make "a terrific speaker."

However, just after Greene endorsed McCarthy in November, Gaetz warned that the leader "will zap her faster than you can say Jewish space laser," a reference to an often-mocked conspiracy theory that Greene previously promoted.

Representative Lauren Boebert of Colorado also taunted Greene over the "Jewish space lasers" conspiracy after being questioned about their leadership disagreement at the Turning Points event.

"I've aligned with Marjorie and been accused of believing a lot of the things that she believes in," Boebert said. "I don't believe in [McCarthy as speaker], just as I don't believe in Russian space lasers, Jewish space lasers and all of this. No."

Greene later lashed out at Boebert on Twitter, accusing her colleague of "childishly [throwing her] under the bus for a cheap sound bite."

Newsweek has reached out to the office of Jordan for comment.

Update 12/29, 8:14 p.m.: This article has been updated to include a comment from Representative Matt Gaetz.