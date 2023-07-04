News

Marjorie Taylor Greene Rips Cori Bush Over Call for Reparations

By
News Marjorie Taylor Greene Cori Bush House of Representatives Congress

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene lashed out at her frequent rival, Representative Cori Bush, on Twitter over the Missouri lawmaker's push to pay reparations to the descendants of enslaved Africans.

Greene and Bush have a history of public feuds, including a Twitter showdown on Independence Day 2022, regarding racism. This year, it was Bush's call to support her reparations measure that irked her colleague across the aisle.

Bush, a progressive Democrat representing Missouri's 1st Congressional District, roused some Republicans when she introduced a proposal in May to formally pay reparations to the descendants of African slaves. The bill, which calls for payments totaling roughly $14 trillion to address the damages inflicted on Black Americans through slavery and subsequent racist policies, sparked conservative criticism. The House has yet to vote on the legislation.

Greene, a MAGA Republican who represents Georgia's 14th District, called out Bush over the Democrat's Fourth of July tweet, in which the congresswoman urged people to "demand" reparations. Greene shot back, taking aim at Bush's support of Ukraine amid the country's war with Russia.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams Cori Bush
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is pictured on the left at the U.S. Capitol on May 18, 2023, in Washington, D.C., while Representative Cori Bush, right, is shown on May 8, 2023, in St Louis, Missouri. The two lawmakers on Tuesday traded blows on Twitter over Bush's call to pay reparations to descendants of enslaved Africans. Anna Moneymaker, Dilip Vishwanat/Getty

Newsweek has reached out via email to representatives of Greene and Bush for comment.

The Georgian has been a vocal opponent of sending U.S. aid to Ukraine. The firebrand Republican recently stirred up controversy when she accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is Jewish, of having a "Nazi army." Russian state media spread the unsubstantiated claim that Ukraine is secretly colluding with Nazis, despite the theory being rejected by numerous experts.

Greene, in a tweet last week, referred to the Ukrainian leader as an "actor wearing army green everyday, fully funded by U.S. warmongers, and who just recently canceled elections, controls his state media, and has a Nazi army."

Read more

The latest skirmish between Greene and Bush ignited on Independence Day, after Bush said on Twitter, "The Declaration of Independence was written by enslavers and didn't recognize Black people as human. Today is a great day to demand Reparations Now."

Greene slammed Bush in response, calling out the Democrat's 2022 vote in favor of sending billions of dollars to Ukraine to help the Eastern European country fend off a Russian invasion.

"Just stop," Greene tweeted Tuesday evening. "You voted to send $113 Billion to the white people and white Nazi army of Ukraine."

Bush clapped back at Greene roughly an hour later, sharing a screenshot of a Newsweek headline that reads: "Marjorie Taylor Greene Bought Defense Stock Day Before Slamming 'Profitable' War."

"This you?" Bush tweeted in response to Greene's dig.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 07
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 07
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC