How Marjorie Taylor Greene Became a Russian State Media Darling

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has become a Russian state media darling by mirroring some of the Kremlin's views on the war in Ukraine.

Greene has featured prominently on Russian state TV and in state media publications for her remarks on the war and has been accused of parroting Kremlin propaganda.

She has often called for an end to U.S. aid to Ukraine and has pushed the narrative that Ukraine instigated a Russian invasion by forming alliances with the West. Greene has also suggested that the U.S. is "lying about the war" and that ultimately, Ukraine cannot win it.

Putin has repeatedly claimed Ukraine is responsible for starting what he calls a "special military operation," citing the country's willingness to join NATO prior to the conflict.

Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on September 22, 2021. Greene has featured prominently in Russian state media for her remarks on the war in Ukraine. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Top Kremlin propagandists have touted the Georgia Republican to replace Donald Trump as the leading GOP candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

Vladimir Solovyov, an ally of the Russian president, raised the possibility on state TV channel Russia-1 in June, suggesting in a conversation with correspondent Valentin Bogdanov that U.S. voters appear to be "sick and tired" of both Trump and President Joe Biden.

Their approval ratings are lower than they were at the beginning of their respective presidencies, Newsweek previously reported.

"There is a demand in America for something new," Bogdanov said, adding that "others are coming, like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is somewhat funny."

Newsweek has contacted Greene's press secretary for comment via email.

In July 2022, during a broadcast on Russia-1, host and State Duma member Evgeny Popov interpreted her statements on the war, which were published on X, formerly Twitter, as signaling that she wants Americans to help Putin win the confict in Ukraine.

On September 1, state-run news agencies RIA Novosti and Tass ran remarks by Greene after she accused Biden of dragging the U.S. intro a "proxy war" with Russia.

"One of the things that makes me most upset is that the President of the United States has dragged us all into a proxy war with Russia," Greene was quoted as saying. "Ukraine is not even a NATOmember and not one of our [allies] or an ally of NATO, so why are we protecting their borders?"

Greene was also quoted by RIA Novosti as saying that the U.S. is "lying about the war."

"We are funding the killing of innocent people while our haughty leaders stand up to say it's time to talk about peace," she said, according to the news agency.

Greene's position on U.S. assistance for Kyiv's fight against Russian forces has been consistent since the beginning of the war in February 2022.

She said in a Facebook video in March of that year that providing funding will extend the conflict and result in more deaths.

"It's not our responsibility to give [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky and the Ukrainian people false hope about a war they cannot win," she said.

Do you have a tip on a world news story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about the Russia-Ukraine war? Let us know via worldnews@newsweek.com.