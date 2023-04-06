Russian State TV Touts Marjorie Taylor Greene as Donald Trump's Replacement

Kremlin top propagandist Vladimir Solovyov has been discussing possible replacements for Donald Trump as the leading Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential election, including Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Solovyov and Russia-1 New York correspondent Valentin Olegovich Bogdanov were talking about the Manhattan grand jury's case against the former president. It concerns the payment of $130,000 in hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election. Trump has denied any wrongdoing and dismissed Daniels' claims.

Solovyov and Bogdanov commented on the fact that American voters appear to be "sick and tired" of both Trump and President Joe Biden. Their approval ratings are lower than they were at the beginning of their respective presidencies.

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) walks through the crowd gathered outside the courthouse where former U.S. President Donald Trump arrived later in the day for his arraignment on April 4, 2023 in New York City. Russian state-TV host Vladimir Solovyov touted Greene as a possible replacement for Trump, saying everyone is "sick and tired" of the former president. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

"Both of these politicians have colossal anti-ratings. There is a demand in America for something new," Bogdanov said in a video shared by Russian Media Monitor. "The problem is, Trump took over this niche, but now there is [Florida Governor] Ron DeSantis, and others are coming, like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is somewhat funny..."

"...But at least she exists!" intervened Solovyov.

"There is a demand for that. People will start filling this niche," Bogdanov said. "Of course, this is worrisome for the liberals."

"Let them worry," said Solovyov. The television host, 58, is considered one of the main supporters of Putin on Russian TV. Since the beginning of the country's invasion of Ukraine, he has supported the Kremlin on air, often coming out with threats of nuking European countries and completely destroying Ukraine.

Solovyov has appeared disappointed at the lack of response from Americans and Trump supporters to the indictment order by the Manhattan grand jury. Solovyov talked of it as a conspiracy against the former president, saying that "it's impossible to understand the nature of the charges" against him.

"The horror of what is happening is that normal Americans are no longer interested in politics, direct politics, something America was always proud of. [...] Right now, it's been left to freaks," Bogdanov said. He called American politics "a circus" on both sides of the political spectrum.

The Daily Beast's journalist Julia Davis shared a video of Solovyov's show on Twitter, writing: "Meanwhile in Russia: Vladimir Solovyov is angry, disappointed and totally fed up with Donald Trump, Joe Biden, [Manhattan District Attorney] Alvin Bragg, {Judge] Juan Merchan and, most of all, his own staff."

Solovyov said that, "though I can't bring myself to call Trump an oldster, and I can't bring myself to call Biden adequate, everyone is sick and tired of them both."

Greene, a Trump loyalist, has been among the most vocal Republicans to express anger at the case against him. In a previous Newsweek article, political experts suggested that behind the congresswoman's support for Trump might be a desire to align herself with the former president's base.