Marjorie Taylor Greene Goes All in on Trump

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene, a MAGA loyalist, is the only big name in U.S. politics and the GOP expected to join Tuesday's protests against Donald Trump's arraignment in New York.

The former president's indictment was voted by a Manhattan grand jury on Thursday last week over the payment of hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels during Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. It has sparked widespread condemnation among Republicans, but few have been as vocal as Greene.

Trump has consistently denied any wrongdoing and accused the investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg of being an attempt to suffocate his political influence ahead of the 2024 presidential election. A Quinnipiac survey of 1,788 U.S. adults, published March 29, 2023, found that just over six out of 10 Americans believed Bragg's case against Donald Trump is politically motivated.

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) (R) greets an attendee during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center on March 3, 2023 in National Harbor, Maryland. While many in the Republican Party are taking a more cautious stance, Greene is doubling down on her support of Trump. Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Georgia congresswoman, a known conspiracy theorist, has repeated and amplified Trump's claims that the case against him is a political "witch hunt." She even called for the arrest of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who has led the grand-jury probe into Trump.

On March 22, Greene tweeted that Bragg was "breaking the law and trying to incite civil unrest."

New York Mayor Eric Adams has specifically targeted Greene in his warning to protesters and "rabble-rousers." He told them to "control yourselves" as the presence of police has been increased in the city.

"Although we have no specific threats, people like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is known to spread misinformation and hate speech, stated she's coming to town," Adams said on Monday. "While you're in town, be on your best behavior."

Greene responded on Twitter. She wrote that the New York Democratic mayor was "trying to intimidate, threaten and stop me from using my 1st amendment rights."

But why is Greene going all in on Trump, while many in the Republican Party are taking a more-cautious stance?

"Greene is obviously using Trump's indictment to ingratiate herself even further into the Mar-a-Lago orbit, and to solidify herself as a darling of the far-right," Thomas Gift told Newsweek. He is associate professor of political science in the School of Public Policy at University College London.

Todd Landman is professor of political science at the University of Nottingham in the U.K. He told Newsweek that he agrees with Gift that Greene is following "a conscious strategy to align herself with the Trump base and its sense of grievance about legal overreach from the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and is consistent with many within the party that have criticized the decision to indict Mr Trump."

Landman said that "it's possible" that Greene is trying to present herself as a viable vice-president candidate for Trump in 2024. "She has won a second term of office and will very much be part of the 2024 election campaign either as an incumbent seeking re-election, a possible candidate for a senate seat, or as VP candidate on the ticket with Mr. Trump," Landman added.

Michael Tappin, a United States expert and honorary fellow at Keele University, told Newsweek he can also imagine a similar scenario. "She is already one of his most outspoken supporters, which may lead to her getting the Republican vice-presidential nomination should Trump become the Republican presidential candidate," Tappin said.

He added that Trump could potentially choose Greene as a "symbolic woman candidate" to appeal to a part of the electorate—women—where the GOP doesn't poll too well. However, Tappin said that the choice of a candidate considered extremely right-wing would be divisive for the party.

Gift said that, for this exact reason, it's unlikely that Trump would choose Greene as his vice president. "That prospect seems far-fetched," he added. However, in January, Greene became part of the House Homeland Security Committee and the House Oversight Committee. She has grown increasingly powerful and mainstream within the GOP.

"Trump is already polarizing enough for swing voters. He knows it, and so does everyone else. Picking someone like Greene—perceived by many as a right-wing nut job—might energize the QAnon base," Gift said.

"But it would all but guarantee that a good chunk of 'maybe Trumpers' turn against him. If Trump does get the nomination, look for him to balance out the ticket like he did in 2016 with Mike Pence. A candidate who has the respect of conservative voters and has been sufficiently loyal to Trump—but whose sanity isn't up for debate—seems like the sweet spot for Trump's pick to be a heartbeat away from the presidency," Gift added.

Much will depend on what comes out of the court case, according to the experts.

"I think that this court case and his rigorous defense of it is going to really polarize the country, but also cause difficulties for the Republican Party," Tappin said.

"Given the waning support for Trump among moderate Republicans and independents, it does not appear to be a strategy that has a high probability of success. It very much hinges on the counts unsealed in Tuesday's arraignment, as well as the pace and progress of the three other cases regarding Fulton County—in Marjorie Taylor Greene's state of Georgia—the classified documents case in Mar-a-Lago, and the January 6 case," Landman said.

The Manhattan case against former President Trump focuses on the $130,000 payment of hush money to Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

The money was paid by Trump's then-lawyer Michael Cohen to allegedly buy Daniels' silence over an affair she said she had with Trump a decade earlier. The money was then refunded by The Trump Organization, which labeled it as 'legal fees.'

