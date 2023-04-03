New York Mayor Issues Five-Word Warning to Marjorie Taylor Greene

New York City Mayor Eric Adams issued a five-word warning to Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, in response to her plans to protest the arraignment of former President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

"Although we have no specific threats, people like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is known to spread misinformation and hate speech, she stated she's coming to town," the mayor said during a press briefing on Monday, which focused on public safety announcements.

"Be on your best behavior," Adams added.

The comments by Adams come shortly after Greene posted tweets saying that she planned to travel to New York City to protest Trump's arraignment. On Thursday, a grand jury indicted the former president following an investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office into an alleged hush money payment of $130,000 paid by his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, to adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet ahead of the 2016 presidential election about an affair she claims she had with Trump in 2006.

New York Mayor Eric Adams is seen at a press conference on January 27 in New York. Adams issued a five-word warning to Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, in response to her plans to protest the arraignment of former President Donald Trump on Tuesday. Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty

The former president has denied having an affair with Daniels and has maintained his innocence in the case, accusing prosecutors of engaging in a politically-motivated witch- hunt. Prosecutors, however, believe the payment violated campaign finance laws.

"I'm going to New York on Tuesday. We MUST protest the unconstitutional WITCH HUNT!" Greene wrote in a tweet last week.

"New York put your MAGA hats on. Under our constitutional rights, we WILL support President Trump and protest the tyrants. I'll see you on Tuesday," the GOP lawmaker wrote in another tweet.

Greene also posted a link to a planned protest in New York City on Tuesday, where she wrote, "Join me this Tuesday in New York City to protest the political persecution of President Donald J. Trump by Soros-backed DA Alvin Bragg. Have your MAGA hats ready."

Newsweek reached out to Greene's spokesperson for comment via email.

During his press briefing on Monday, Adams also spoke about any other individuals who plan on traveling to the city to protest Trump's arraignment.

"While there may be some rabble rousers thinking about coming to our city tomorrow, a message is clear and simple: control yourselves," he said.

Last week, Trump's lawyer Joe Tacopina spoke to ABC's Good Morning America about a potential arrest of the former president and said that Trump "will not be put in handcuffs."

"As far as a mugshot's concerned, perp walk, as I said, I'm sure they'll try to make sure they get some joy out of this by parading him. But I think this is a different situation," he said.

Trump is not accused of violent crimes that would warrant his hands being cuffed behind his back. While defendants in white collar crimes are often placed in cuffs with their hands in front of them, it is likely that an exception will be made for a former U.S. president who has surrendered and will be flanked by armed Secret Service agents.

After his arraignment in New York, Trump's office said that he will deliver remarks at Mar-a-Lago, his home in Palm Beach, Florida, at 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

