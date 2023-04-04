Marjorie Taylor Greene Fires Back at New York Mayor Ahead of Trump's Arrest

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has hit back at New York City Mayor Eric Adams after he warned her to be on her "best behavior" during her planned protest in the city against Donald Trump's arraignment on Tuesday.

A grand jury indicted the former president last Thursday following an investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office into an alleged hush money payment of $130,000 paid by his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, to adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet ahead of the 2016 presidential election about an affair she claims she had with Trump in 2006.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing, alleging the investigation was politically motivated, and has denied having an affair with Daniels. He has called on his supporters to peacefully protest the decision.

Trump's indictment was condemned by many conservatives, including Greene, who said on Twitter she plans to take part in a protest in New York City on Tuesday to "protest the political persecution of President Donald J. Trump."

Mayor Eric Adams listens during a briefing on security preparations ahead of former President Donald Trump's arrival on April 03, 2023 in New York City.

During his speech, Adams, a Democrat, said: "Although we have no specific threats, people like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is known to spread misinformation and hate speech, she stated she's coming to town. While you are in town be on your best behavior."

Greene took issue with his comment and posted tweets on her page attacking the mayor, Democrats and D.A. Alvin Bragg

In one tweet on Monday, the Georgia Republican wrote: "Delusional @NYCMayor is trying to intimidate, threaten, and stop me from using my 1st amendment rights to peacefully protest the Democrat's unconstitutional weaponization of our justice system against our top Republican Presidential candidate, President Trump.

"Mayor Adams should be more concerned about NY citizens and taxpayers being murdered, raped, robbed, and carjacked than an elected Member of Congress coming to town.

"Or should I be the one concerned that the mayor of NYC will weaponize his government or maybe his thugs like DA Alvin Bragg against me?"

In follow-up tweets, Greene continued to criticize the city, at one point comparing it to the fictional Gotham City, long used as a nickname for New York but now more associated with the city of high-crime and corruption of the Batman franchise.

In another tweet she remarked that New York City had a serious drug problem and politicians should be more focused on that.

She tweeted: "Mayor Adams and Disgraced DA Alvin Bragg should be ashamed of themselves.

"On my way to my hotel in NYC, I've seen many people so drugged up they can't even stand up. They just fall over on the sidewalks from using drugs at Mayor Adams free drug use centers.

"But all these Communist Democrats care about is arresting President Trump for their made up fake crimes."

Newsweek has contacted Greene via Facebook and Adams via the contact form on his official website for comment.