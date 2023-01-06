Marjorie Taylor Greene Says 'Head on Platter' to MAGA Should Be McConnell's

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted Friday that her fellow MAGA Republicans should be pointing a finger at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell—not continuing to block Representative Kevin McCarthy from being elected the next House speaker.

Greene's post came while the House chamber was adjourned Friday after a 13th vote failed to produce a new speaker. McCarthy has been slowly wearing down his Republican colleagues, however, with 15 of the 20 dissenting lawmakers flipping as of Friday afternoon.

But McCarthy's chances of becoming speaker continue to be thwarted by a small pack of conservatives. In Friday's latest vote, six representatives—all closely related to the House Freedom Caucus and the MAGA movement—voted for Representative Jim Jordan.

Greene posted Friday evening that "MAGA has been demanding a head on a platter, but it shouldn't be McCarthy, it should be McConnell."

"McConnell did more than anyone to deliver Biden's agenda. Not McCarthy, he tried to stop it," she added. "The next RNC chair should do the bidding of the base and hold McConnell accountable."

Dissenting Republicans have made several demands to McCarthy this week in exchange for their speaker vote, including concessions that would make it easier to depose a speaker and weaken a speaker's power to drive the House's agenda.

While House GOP lawmakers have failed to reach a final negotiation all week, however, McConnell was seen standing with President Joe Biden in Covington, Kentucky, to celebrate the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill passed in November. Part of the major spending bill has been allocated to help revive the Brent Spence Bridge, which connects Ohio and Kentucky across the Ohio River.

Between supporting the infrastructure bill and stating in December that supporting Ukraine was the "No. 1 priority" among most Republicans, McConnell has been continuously criticized by more conservative lawmakers for being a "RINO"—a derisive term meaning "Republican In Name Only"—used by GOP members to accuse their colleagues of being too liberal.

Former President Donald Trump has also repeatedly criticized McConnell's willingness to work with the Biden administration. Meanwhile, McCarthy, who is also Trump's choice for speaker, told Fox News last month that his fellow Republicans who were working on passing the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill last month were "wrong" to do so.

McCarthy told reporters that he was confident Republicans would "have the votes to finish this once and for all" ahead of the chamber reconvening at 10 p.m. Friday. If the Republican leader is able to retain the votes that he flipped earlier in the day, McCarthy would still need to convince four more dissenters to be declared the next speaker.

Newsweek has reached out to McConnell's office for comment.