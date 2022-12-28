Marjorie Taylor Greene Scolds Tulsi Gabbard on George Santos: 'Zero Grace'

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene went after Tulsi Gabbard after the former Democratic representative's questioning of disgraced Representative-elect George Santos on Tuesday night on Fox News.

In a more than eight-minute segment on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Gabbard—a former Democrat who occasionally fills in for Carlson as host—questioned Santos about his integrity and conduct after revelations that the New York Republican embellished or lied about multiple facets of his biography while running for Congress.

Santos was accused of making false claims about his college education, career history and even his religious background, where the man who claimed to be a "proud American Jew" was, in fact, raised Catholic.

Santos, appearing in his first television interview since The New York Times broke the story last week, sought to defend himself by claiming people misread previous statements that he was not Jewish, but "Jew-ish," and that false claims he worked for firms like Goldman-Sachs were mere embellishments of actual experiences he'd had advising corporate clients in concert with those firms' work.

Gabbard, however, wasn't buying. Neither are a number of his Republican colleagues, several of whom have suggested that Santos vacate his seat before the new Congress convenes, reducing the GOP's already thin majority for his two-year term.

One fellow Republican, incoming Representative Nick LaLota, has called for a formal investigation into Santos' apparent lies.

"The thing is, Congressman-elect, integrity means yes, carrying yourself with honor, but it means telling the truth, being a person of integrity," Gabbard said after Santos admitted to making a "mistake" in lying about his record.

"And if I were one of those in New York's Third District right now, now that the election is over, and finding out all of these lies that you've told—not just one little lie or one little embellishment, these are blatant lies—my question is, 'Do you have no shame?' Do you have no shame?"

But Greene—a leading figure on the far right—said Santos' efforts to reconcile his situation are enough. And that Gabbard, an increasingly popular figure on the right, was merely playing into Democrats' hands.

"Tulsi Gabbard, who says she is a former Democrat, gave Rep-elect George Santos zero grace, while George is admitting and apologizing for lying about his resume, just like her former colleagues are giving George zero grace & even demanding he resign," the Georgia Republican said in a six-part thread criticizing Gabbard's interview.

"Tulsi says that George's actions on the House floor are what is most important, but George has not even had the chance to take action for his district on the House floor because he isn't even sworn in yet," she added, before criticizing Gabbard's own voting record during her time in the House.

"I do appreciate that Tulsi says words that sound conservative now even though she can't take action to back them up," Greene added. "I am glad she, like George, realized she made mistakes and was wrong every time she voted to support killing the unborn, taking away our gun rights, and legislated to kill America's energy independence and the fossil fuel industry.

"I hope Tulsi is sincere, just like I hope George is sincere. I think we Republicans should give George Santos a chance and see how he legislates and votes, not treat him the same as the left is."

Newsweek reached out to Santos and Gabbard for comment.

Amid a burgeoning civil war among House Republicans over who will lead their majority in the upcoming Congress, Greene has supported House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who has remained silent on the Santos controversy entering the new year.

Some members have already chalked up the lack of leadership on the issue as a sign McCarthy is avoiding rocking the boat in efforts to secure as many votes as possible for his already troubled campaign for speaker.

"@GOPLeader is totally gonna look the other way cause he needs 'Santos' (if that is his real name)," tweeted Democratic Congressman Ruben Gallego shortly after the Santos revelations became public. "Wonder how the @freedomcaucus feels about a fraud voting."