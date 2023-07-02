Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has declared "all indicators" point towards a victory for Donald Trump in 2024 as the Republican took to Twitter to share an upbeat take on the former president's chances of returning to the White House next year.

She tweeted: "All indicators are pointing to a big victory in 2024. President Trump is destroying all his primary opponents and consistently beating (President Joe) Biden in general polling.

"Small-dollar donations are up even while inflation and Bidenomics is crippling many Americans. Big donors are maxing out even though Bidenomics is hurting and causing huge corporate layoffs."

A split image of Donald Trump (left) and Marjorie Taylor Greene. The Republican said she believed Trump would claim victory in 2024. Getty

Greene continued: "As long as Republicans can register many new voters and produce overwhelming GOTV initiatives in key states and monitor elections and stop voter fraud, 2024 could be a red wave. People are done with the Biden regime."

The Georgia Republican was correct in her assessment that Trump is dominating the GOP primary field.

All indicators are pointing to a big victory in 2024.



President Trump is destroying all of his primary opponents AND consistently beating Biden in general polling.



Small dollar donations are UP even while inflation and Bidenomics is crippling many Americans.



Big donors are… — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 2, 2023

According to polling aggregator FiveThirtyEight, Trump has consistently dominated Republican primary polls and held an average lead of 51.8 percent as of June 30.

Trump's closest challenger, Ron DeSantis, held an average of 23.5 percent and all other candidates failed to break past 7 percent.

However, Greene's claim that Trump has consistently beaten Biden in polling is more complex according to the polling aggregator.

While Trump has taken the lead in the most recent polls, including ones by YouGov and Premise, the current president has won in several surveys held in June.

Biden and Trump are also very close in polling, being separated by 1 to 3 percentage points with the exception of a Jun 23-26 Premise poll that had Trump ahead by 7 and a June 24-27 YouGov survey that had the former president ahead by 4 percentage points.

While Trump is a serious contender for the 2024 election, he faces a federal indictment on charges stemming from his alleged removal of classified documents from the White House and taking them to his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges and claimed they were without merit and said it was an effort of the Biden administration to interfere with his 2024 candidacy.

The former president has claimed his possession of the classified documents is protected by statutes under the Presidential Records Act 1978.

He also claimed the attorneys for former President Bill Clinton invoked a 2012 lawsuit pursuing records of sensitive phone calls Clinton made that were found in his sock drawer.

But legal experts have disputed his claim and said it bore no resemblance to the current charges against Trump.