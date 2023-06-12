Marjorie Taylor Greene Has a Plan to Fight Trump's Indictment

House Republicans are again threatening to defund the Department of Justice (DOJ) in the wake of Donald Trump's second indictment.

The former president faces 37 counts, including 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information, as he's accused of keeping classified documents after leaving the White House in 2021. The indictment puts the GOP's current 2024 frontrunner under a bigger political microscope, even as his poll numbers continue to increase.

Special counsel Jack Smith, who oversaw the investigation, said during a briefing Friday that the United States has "one set of laws in this country and they apply to everyone." Trump is the first former president to face federal criminal charges in United States history.

"This morning, I'm writing an appropriations rider to DEFUND Special Counsel Jack Smith's office and entire investigation," Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted on Monday, days after joining Trump on the campaign trail. "I will not vote for ANY appropriations bill to fund the weaponization of government. I hope every one of my Republican colleagues will join me."

Former President Donald Trump looks on as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks at the Georgia state GOP convention, held at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center, on June 10, 2023. Greene is again leading a congressional push to cut Department of Justice funding in a stand for Trump and against government "weaponization." Anna Moneymaker/Getty

Florida Representative Matt Gaetz co-signed Greene's call, tweeting, "This must happen."

"For the Department of Justice to use this kind of tactic—we've seen it time and time again and I think it will continue until we get their attention," Tennessee Representative Tim Burchett said Monday on Newsmax. "We need to bring them down before the committee, and if not we need to at some point talk about cutting their funding. I'm beating a dead horse but that's really what needs to happen because this group is out of control, they're rogue."

This morning, I’m writing an appropriations rider to DEFUND Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office and entire investigation.



I will not vote for ANY appropriations bill to fund the weaponization of government.



I hope every one of my Republican colleagues will join me. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 12, 2023

"We ought to defund and dismantle the DOJ," Arizona Representative Andy Biggs tweeted Friday, calling for the execution of the Holman Rule. Originally introduced in 1876, the rule allows congressional members to propose amendments to appropriations bills that target specific programs or individuals, potentially leading to reduced pay or terminations and changes to a specific agency, office or program.

"I stand with President Trump," Biggs tweeted.

Newsweek reached out to Greene and Burchett via email for comment.

In April, Trump was indicted for the first time at the hands of the Manhattan District Attorney's Office for 34 counts of falsifying business records related to alleged hush money payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 election.

Congress can and should hold the Biden DOJ accountable by defunding their efforts during the appropriations process, executing the Holman Rule to remove and defund corrupt officials, and conducting oversight on its baseless investigations. — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) June 11, 2023

Trump immediately used the legal matter to galvanize his base, calling on Republicans to defund the DOJ and FBI "until they come to their senses." He also mentioned the "weaponization" of law enforcement—a term that has been used by GOP presidential candidates, House Republicans and a segment of conservative supporters who feel that Trump's various charges are politically motivated.

Greene suggested reinstating the Holman Rule, and similar threats were made at that time by Ohio Representative Jim Jordan.

"We control the power of the purse, and we're going to have to look at the appropriation process and limit funds going to some of these agencies, particularly the ones who are engaged in the most egregious behavior," Jordan, head of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News's Maria Bartiromo in an interview.

Jordan has not made similar statements about defunding since Trump's most recent indictment was issued.