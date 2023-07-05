Marjorie Taylor Greene Wants to Drug Test Hunter Biden

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is posing that White House staffers and members of the first family, including Hunter Biden, should be subjected to drug tests after cocaine was found at the White House Sunday evening.

The discovery of the drug, which was in the West Wing, prompted a brief evacuation of the building. A source familiar with the investigation into the substance told Newsweek that it was discovered inside of a "work area."

As the investigation into the substance's origins advances, theories have sparked online over who could have left it there, including several social media users baselessly pointing toward Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's son and a recovering drug addict. There is no evidence connecting Hunter to the substance, and the president's family left the White House on Friday to spend the holiday weekend at Camp David in Maryland.

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill September 20, 2022, in Washington, D.C. Greene furthered baseless theories on Wednesday that Hunter Biden could be responsible for the cocaine discovered at the White House over the weekend. Drew Angerer/Getty

During a press briefing on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the substance's discovery was under investigation by the Secret Service, and noted that the West Wing is toured by several visitors throughout the year.

"The times that [tours] do not happen is when there's a federal holiday ... and also when there's a large White House event, so I don't have anything more to share on the particulars," Jean-Pierre said.

Despite a lack of evidence suggesting the first family's involvement, however, Greene, the firebrand Republican from Georgia, posited over Twitter on Wednesday that Hunter, alongside White House staff and the administration, should undergo drug tests.

"Don't worry [Jean-Pierre], we Oversight Republicans are going to ask Secret Service about cocaine found in the [White House]," Greene tweeted in response to a clip of the press secretary's briefing earlier in the day.

"I'd also like to know if WH staff and admin, as well as Hunter Biden, can all pass a drug test," Greene added. "And what list of meds or drugs is Joe [Biden] taking?"

Newsweek has reached out to Greene's office via email for comment.

Hunter Biden, along with his father, have received the brunt of recent investigations led by Republicans on the House Oversight Committee, who allege that President Biden accepted a bribery scheme during his time as vice president to assist in his son's foreign business dealings. GOP members have also claimed that Hunter received special treatment by the Justice Department during a years-long tax probe.

An official close to the investigation told Politico on Wednesday that there is a chance that the source of the cocaine may not be identified, given that the substance was discovered in a highly visited area of the White House. The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, added, "Even if there were surveillance cameras, unless you were waving it around, it may not have been caught."

Newsweek has reached out to Hunter Biden's lawyers for comment. Newsweek also contacted the Secret Service and the White House for comment on the investigation.