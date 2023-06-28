IRS Whistleblower Makes Bombshell Remarks About Investigating Joe Biden

An IRS supervisory agent involved in the Hunter Biden investigation has told CBS News his team was blocked from taking "certain investigative steps" that "that could have led us to President Biden."

Hunter Biden, the president's son, last week agreed to a plea deal with U.S. Attorney for Delaware David Weiss that could see him plead guilty to two federal misdemeanour counts for failure to pay income tax, and admit to illegal possession of a firearm while a drug user, in exchange for avoiding any prison time. But Gary Shapley, the IRS agent turned whistleblower, claimed any other American would likely "have already served their sentence."

Polling indicates Biden has a strong lead over other Democratic candidates who are seeking the party's 2024 presidential nomination, and his son's legal woes could have an impact on his campaign. Republican frontrunner Donald Trump is locked in his own legal battles, having been charged in relation to his alleged mishandling of classified documents and the reported payment of hush money to pornographic actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election. Trump pled not guilty to all charges in both cases.

Appearing on CBS News on Tuesday, Shapley commented: "There were certain investigative steps that we weren't allowed to take that could have led us to President Biden." Asked by the reporter whether the IRS team "wanted to take them," he replied: "We needed to take them and we weren't allowed to take them."

Shapley also contradicted comments from Attorney General Eric Garland last week, who claimed Weiss was given complete authority to make all decisions on his own.

In response, the IRS agent said: "I documented exactly what happened and it doesn't seem to match what the attorney general or the U.S. attorney are saying today."

Shapley said Hunter Biden owed $2.2 million in back taxes between 2014 and 2019, commenting: "If this was any other person they likely would have already served their sentence."

Joe Biden announces a $42 billion investment in high-speed internet infrastructure during an event in the East Room of the White House on June 26, 2023, in Washington, DC.

Referring to the president's son's business activities, he added: "There were personal expenses that were taken as business expenses; prostitutes, sex club memberships, hotel rooms for purported drug dealers."

Shapley appeared before the Republican controlled House Ways and Means Committee last week, where he claimed the Department of Justice "provided preferential treatment, slow-walked the investigation, did nothing to avoid obvious conflicts of interest" in the Hunter Biden investigation.

Wyn Hornbuckle, deputy director of the Justice Department Office of Public Affairs, denied this claim, commenting: "As both the Attorney General and U.S. Attorney David Weiss have said, U.S. Attorney Weiss has full authority over this matter, including responsibility for deciding where, when, and whether to file charges as he deems appropriate. He needs no further approval to do so."

After news of Hunter Biden's plea deal broke on Tuesday, the White House released a short statement, commenting: "The President and First Lady love their son and support him as he continues to rebuild his life. We will have no further comment."