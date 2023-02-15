Marjorie Taylor Greene Says 'Wind Farms' in the Ocean Are Killing Whales

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has said that wind farms are causing the deaths of whales while she discussed environmentalism on Sean Hannity's show on Tuesday.

The pair were discussing the recent train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, and questioned why there were not more outspoken comments from environmentalists or politicians who have voiced their concerns over climate change.

Hannity said: "Some people talk about, for example, wind turbines contributing to the deaths of whales and bird life etc, no one seems to want to talk about that.

"Then you have this toxic chemical mess in Ohio, in Palestine, that we reported on earlier in the program and I don't hear anything from the new green deal climate alarmist cult about what is an environmental disaster by every measure, why?"

Greene says people are calling the alarms about how wind turbines are killing whales and unknown thousands of bird species pic.twitter.com/4WZuELzbZW — Acyn (@Acyn) February 15, 2023

A clip of Greene's comments has also gone viral on Twitter and has been viewed more than 100,000 times.

Greene replied: "Well I am not sure, I don't know why Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) isn't dressed in white and crying for the dead whales that keep washing up on the beach from wind farms that are being placed all over the ocean."

This comment was made in reference to false claims made against the New York representative that suggested she staged a photoshoot in Texas to cry in a parking lot at detained migrant children.

According to a CNN fact check, Ocasio-Cortez was with a group of protesters outside a tent city shelter in Texas in 2019 and had never spoken to the photojournalist who took multiple shots that day, including of AOC.

Greene continued: "People are calling the alarms over how [wind farms] are not only killing unknown thousands of birds species but also causing whales to beach themselves at record numbers."

Newsweek has contacted Marjorie Taylor Greene for comment.

Despite the claims by Greene and Hannity, environmental experts have dismissed the idea that wind farms are causing the deaths of whales.

Speaking to USA TODAY, Greenpeace's oceans director John Hocevar said: "It's just a cynical disinformation campaign. It doesn't seem to worry them that it's not based in any kind of evidence."

He noted that scientists who study whales have concluded there is no known link between wind turbines and whale deaths, while they continue to investigate.

This comes as there have been six dead humpback whales and one sperm whale that have washed up along the New Jersey shore since December 1, 2022. Eight other humpbacks have also washed up along the coast between New York and North Carolina. It is not yet clear whether this an increase compared to recent years, however.

Hocevar continued: "While the climate deniers and the right-wing pundits are tilting at windmills. Most of us are focused on the real threats to whales, climate change, entanglement with fishing gear, ship strikes and plastic pollution."