Marjorie Taylor Greene Won't Be Trump's VP Nominee for This Reason: Conway

Rumors swirling about Marjorie Taylor Greene's future in the Republican Party are likely overblown, says longtime conservative George Conway.

This week the Georgia congresswoman's name has come up in association with being Donald Trump's vice president should he succeed in his own 2024 aspirations. Steve Bannon, a former White House adviser during the Trump years, went a step further by saying Greene's ambition could one day make her the Republican Party's presidential hopeful.

Conway, whose wife Kellyanne Conway was also a mainstay in the Trump administration, said Thursday on MSNBC's Morning Joe that Greene joining Trump would be "perfect" because both represent "a crack in every pot."

"This will be the sociopath party ticket," Conway said. "She absolutely would play to his worst instincts and play to the worst elements of the Republican base."

Her ascent within the party could also be viewed as disadvantageous for Trump himself, Conway added.

"I think it would turn off the center of the electorate, but at the same time, I don't think it's going to be serious that she would get this because Trump cannot take someone as a vice president who's going to potentially upstage him," he said. "That's why Mike Pence was so perfect for him."

Conway referred to Pence as a "cipher" who appeased Trump with his simplicity and willingness to stay out of the spotlight.

"[Pence] would basically nod and agree with what Trump said up until that day on Jan. 6, which could have been prevented if we had a vice president with a spine who had conceded the election as it should have been conceded long before then," Conway said. "So I don't think it's a realistic possibility, but the fact that we're even talking about it is horrific."

Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski also chimed in, saying Greene's controversies could elevate her to the top of the GOP "unless people get their heads on straight."

Greene was a staunch supporter of current House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, staying steadfast in his corner as it took 15 rounds of votes to galvanize the GOP House caucus and give McCarthy the gavel.

In the process, Greene shunned outspoken Republican colleagues Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert—the latter of whom spoke of how Greene was nasty to her in a congressional bathroom because she repeatedly voted against McCarthy.

Greene's ascension within the GOP can be attributed to her outspoken nature. This week alone, she has called for the declaration of Antifa as a "terrorist organization" and told Fox News' Tucker Carlson that she plans to introduce legislation to accompany that designation.

She has also been vocal about U.S. aid to Ukraine. Aside from calling the Ukrainian nation "corrupt," Greene has also compared the tens of billions in aid to the invaded country to a lack of money being thrown to solve issues at the U.S.-Mexico border.

"Why aren't you calling for tanks at America's southern border while our country is invaded everyday and Americans are being murdered in record numbers by Chinese fentanyl from the Cartels?" Greene tweeted at GOP Senator Lindsey Graham, who publicly supported U.S. tanks being sent to Ukraine. "We serve the American people, who pay for the tanks and our salaries, not Zelenskyy."

Greene's tendency for bombastic comments and invoking conspiracy theories has been acknowledged by other members of her party.

Republican Representative Michael McCaul, who has represented Texas's 10th Congressional District since 2005 and now chairs the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, commented Sunday on ABC's This Week regarding Greene's past comments that a plane did not hit the Pentagon on 9/11.

"She has matured, I think," McCaul told host Martha Raddatz. "She realizes she doesn't know everything and wants to learn and become more of a team player. I think it's incumbent upon more senior members of Congress...to try and bring her in and try to educate her that these theories that she has are not accurate."

Newsweek reached out to Greene's office for comment.