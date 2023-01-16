Marjorie Taylor Greene Warns Enemies of God's Vengeance

Far-right Republican Marjorie Tayor Greene on Monday issued an ominous message to Washington lawmakers, warning them of God's "vengeance" should they not act in the best interest of the country.

"Vengeance is mine declares the Lord. God will not let evil go unpunished," Greene's tweet stated. "The [House GOP] must do what is right for the American people and no longer serve the Uniparty and the Globalist agenda. America First!]

The exact targets of Greene's message and the motivation for it remain unclear. However, her tagging of the official House GOP Twitter account indicated that she might be addressing her colleagues in the House of Representatives, who have been engulfed in tumultuous infighting for the last few months.

Greene notably clashed with several of her fellow far-right members of the House of Representatives, including Colorado's Lauren Boebert and Florida's Matt Gaetz, over the election of Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House. Stressing pragmatism, Green endorsed McCarthy for the leadership position, but he continued to face intense pushback from far-right representatives who viewed him as not sufficiently conservative, among other things. McCarthy ultimately secured the position, but only after a historic 15 rounds of voting and making numerous concessions to the far-right branch of the party.

Boebert, once a close ally of Greene, remained a staunch opponent of McCarthy and took aim at her Georgia colleague for her endorsement. In one interview, she invoked Greene's past conspiratorial comments to cast aspersion on her judgment.

"I've aligned with Marjorie and been accused of believing a lot of the things that she believes in," Bobert said in a mid-December interview with Charlie Kirk. "I don't believe in [McCarthy as speaker], just as I don't believe in Russian space lasers, Jewish space lasers and all of this. No."

Greene hit back, calling out Boebert for the difficulty she had securing reelection despite the backing and financial support of herself and former President Donald Trump.

Greene has used the term "Uniparty" in the past to decry Washington Republicans who voted alongside a majority of Democrats on certain bills. The term has become more prominent among far-right conservatives, who accused more moderate Republicans of working with Democrats to counteract Trump's agenda as president.

"The base will no longer tolerate Uniparty Republicans, which are viewed as America Last, and I have been making that clear inside our conference while the base has been making it loud & clear on the outside," Greene wrote in December. "This must continue in order to keep our conference moving right."

