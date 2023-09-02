Politics

Mark Meadows 'Contradictory' Testimony Puts Him in 'Peril': Ex-Prosecutor

By
Politics Mark Meadows U.S. Politics Donald Trump Trump administration

Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows may have put himself in "peril" by testifying in court ahead of his actual trial in Georgia, according to former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance.

Meadows, who served as chief of staff for former President Donald Trump during his final year in office, was among the 18 individuals criminally indicted in connection with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis's investigation into Trump's alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia. Meadows was hit with two state-level criminal charges, for racketeering and for solicitation of a public officer. He is the second White House chief of staff in United States history to face criminal charges.

As the case moves forward, Meadows is also among the handful of defendants seeking to have their cases removed from Fulton County to a federal court. The federal "removal statute" allows for individuals serving as officers of the U.S. to have state-level criminal charges moved to a federal court, if the conduct at the heart of the charges occurred while the individuals were in office and were within the purview of the office.

mark meadows testimony
Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. Meadows's attempt to move his case to a federal court could put his case in "peril," according to one former prosecutor. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Legal experts who previously spoke with Newsweek said that there was a decent chance that Trump and certain others might be able to successfully petition for this removal in Georgia. Such a move is seen by many as beneficial, as a federal trial would be more likely to draw a friendlier Trump-appointed judge and a potentially friendlier jury pool compared to the strongly Democratic Fulton County.

Petitioning for the move, however, might also pose risks for the likes of Meadows, who testified in federal court Monday about why such a change should be enacted. During a Saturday appearance on MSNBC, Vance, who previously served as a U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama, told host Katie Phang that testifying under oath like that before his official trial could put him in "peril."

"As a criminal defendant, any time you testify under oath in advance of trial, it's risky," Vance said. "And it was a surprise here with Meadows. He's represented by a former deputy attorney general, he's got a great team of lawyers working with him. I think it's tough to view this as anything other than a misstep, certainly, as parts of the transcript are released and we see where Meadows has been contradictory. In some regards, I think 'contradictory' may be putting the best possible face on his testimony. That's the peril that defendants in criminal cases expose themselves to when they expose in settings like this."

She continued: "And Meadows arguably has the best case of any of the defendants for a removal because as the chief of staff, he does have extensive duties. He does, as his lawyer said, have to keep the chief of staff hat on even when the president is on personal business."

Newsweek attempted to reach representatives for Meadows for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC