Mark Meadows' Ruling 'Not a Great Sign' for Trump: Ex-Prosecutor

A Georgia judge rejecting Mark Meadows' plea to move his election interference case to federal court is "not a great sign" for former President Donald Trump, former federal prosecutor Elie Honig on Monday.

Meadows, who served as Trump's White House chief of staff, is facing criminal charges of racketeering and solicitation of a violation of oath by a public officer in Fulton County, Georgia, following District Attorney Fani Willis' investigation into Trump and his team's alleged efforts at overturning the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, a swing state narrowly won by President Joe Biden. All 19 co-defendants, including Trump, were charged last month in the case, all of whom have pleaded not guilty.

Meadows' charges relate to his alleged role in organizing the January 2021 phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which the former president asked the election official to "find" enough votes to tilt the election in his favor, as well as his alleged involvement in the efforts to submit a false slate of pro-Trump electors to the Electoral College from Georgia.

U.S. District Judge Steve Jones on Friday ruled against Meadows' attempt at removing his case to a federal court. Meadows himself had taken the stand to argue he should be tried in federal court because he was acting as Trump's chief of staff at the time. Jones, however, ruled that he was working as a member of the Trump campaign, not chief of staff, at those moments.

Former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on August 24. CNN legal analyst Elie Honig said a Georgia judge rejecting Mark Meadows' request to move his case to federal court is not a "great" sign for Trump. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Jones' ruling may bode poorly for other co-defendants who wish to move their cases to a federal court, said Honig, a CNN analyst, on Monday. Jeffrey Clark, an ex-Department of Justice (DOJ) official and one of the co-defendants in the case, has signaled interest in doing so, while Trump's legal team has also not ruled it out.

Honig explained that while the Meadows ruling does not necessarily mean all cases will be rejected as well, it was not a "great sign" for the former president.

"The judge said each of these cases is going to stand on its own. Even though I ruled against Mark Meadows, he said, I'm going to consider each of these separately because each of these had different facts. Each of them had a different job. That said, not a great sign for Trump that Mark Meadows lost his case," Honig added.

Newsweek reached out to the Trump campaign and Honig for comment via email.

Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani similarly told Newsweek in a telephone interview on Monday morning that Meadows' ruling is a bad sign. He added that Meadows likely had the strongest case for doing so, as he had the ability to argue he was simply following his boss' orders.

"Even though it hasn't really been addressed in the criminal context, in the civil immunity context, the Supreme Court, appellate courts have consistently said that campaigning is not within the scope of one's official duties as a federal prosecutors, so there's really no immunity," Rahmani said.

Honig also explained on Monday the reasons Trump and his co-defendants may want to move their case to federal court.

The jury pools would likely be more favorable than that of Fulton County, which gave Trump only 26 percent of the vote in 2020, the 11th Court of Appeals is viewed as more conservative-leaning, and it may be easier for Trump and his co-defendants to have their case dismissed in federal court, Honig said.