Marjorie Taylor Greene Committees Spark Feud With Matt Gaetz

Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz weren't willing to let bygones be bygones when a Twitter feud between the two erupted Wednesday.

The two were contentious during the 15 rounds of voting it took to appoint Representative Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker earlier this month. After days' worth of votes, McCarthy finally secured the seat but only after conceding to requests from fellow Republicans.

Much of the contention was led by Gaetz, a Republican representative from Florida, who sought concessions before agreeing to vote for McCarthy. Greene, who supported McCarthy's bid for speaker, benefitted from the end vote and was recently appointed to the Oversight Committee and the Homeland Security Committee.

Gaetz' tweet came after Greene learned that she had been appointed to two committees—one which she had been yearning for since April.

When Democrats controlled the House, Greene was stripped of her committee assignments in February 2021 due to her history of controversial comments. In April 2022, Greene said if Republicans took control of the House in the November elections, she hoped to serve on the Oversight Committee, the Judiciary Committee and the Foreign Affairs Committee.

Republicans won control of the House by a narrow margin, and after McCarthy's lengthy attempt at becoming House speaker, Greene secured one of those committees Wednesday with her appointment to the Oversight Committee, which will allow her influence in investigations into government agencies such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

In the Homeland Security committee, Greene will have influence over topics like border security policies, something that is a big point of discussion for former president Donald Trump, who Greene supports.

"Bravo @mtgreenee," Gaetz tweeted while sharing a link to an article congratulating Greene on the appointments. "She's going to do amazing work for the people on these key committees she has EARNED."

Gaetz' tweet seemed to be a dig at Greene given their disagreement over supporting McCarthy as speaker. Greene fired back shortly after with a jab at Gaetz, who serves on the Armed Forces Committee and the Judiciary Committee, which was coveted by Greene.

"Thanks to @SpeakerMcCarthy & Steering for voting me on the committees I requested on the submission form most of us filled out. Too bad we're weeks behind after you spent a week only getting MTV from 5 to 1," Greene tweeted at Gaetz. "As the leading MAGA voice in Congress, I look forward to committees."

MTV, or motion to vacate, is one of the concessions Gaetz lobbied for during McCarthy's appointment.

The MTV makes it easier for House members to remove the House Speaker. Because of Gaetz' concession requests, only one lawmaker is needed to launch a vote. Previously, a majority was required, and during the votes, McCarthy agreed to lower the limit to only five lawmakers. In an effort to finally secure the seat, McCarthy again agreed to lower the limit to only one lawmaker.

Newsweek reached out to Greene and Gaetz for comment.