Mother-in-Law Dragged Over Comments About Bride's Dancing: 'Disrespectful'

A post about a wife who wants to apologize to her mother-in-law and aunt after they were "incredibly rude" to her at her wedding has sparked fury on Reddit.

In a post shared on Reddit's Am I The A****** (AITA) subforum under the username Real-Leather-1989, the husband said the couple, who are both 29 years old, got married recently and their wedding reception "turned into quite the party."

Feeling pretty tired, the poster said he sat with his family for a bit while his wife kept dancing with her cousins and friends. The husband said: "After a bit of chatting, my mom and aunt essentially told me that they weren't too pleased with my wife's dancing to songs like 'Low' and 'SexyBack,' saying that her slut drops and 'wiggling her bottom like that' weren't appropriate on her wedding day and were disrespectful to me."

He said "they said I should tell her to tone it down," but "I didn't see anything gratuitous about it, nor was she super drunk, so I told her it wasn't my place..."

A stock image of a bride and groom and guests dancing at a wedding party. A post about man whose mom and aunt told him he should tell his wife to "tone down" her dancing at their wedding reception has sparked fury on Reddit. iStock / Getty Images Plus

The next morning, his wife was "very upset" and "humiliated" that her husband hadn't told her anything about what was said by his mother and aunt. She said he "should have told her that she had offended" his family.

A relationship with a mother-in-law can be tricky to manage even in the best of times. So, it's no surprise that the wife in the latest Reddit post is fretting over offending her husband's mom.

According to a January 2022 study published in the Evolutionary Psychological Science journal, both men and women in the U.S. "reported more conflict with mothers-in-law than with mothers, and mothers reported more conflict with their daughters-in-law than with their daughters."

Terri Apter is a psychologist and former senior tutor at Newnham College at Cambridge University.

In Apter's study of hundreds of families over two decades, the results of which were published in her book What Do You Want From Me?, more than 60 percent of women said the relationship with their female in-law caused them long-term unhappiness and stress.

The husband in the Reddit post explained that he "didn't see anything wrong" with the way his wife was dancing. "It was nothing more than I think any person would dance to songs like that in the club when they were having fun and had a couple drinks," and he told his mom and aunt as such.

The morning after the wedding, during breakfast with the family, the poster's aunt mentioned to his wife that "she was pleased" that the husband "eventually got her to 'tone down the fiesta.'" The poster said his wife apologized but was "very quiet" for the rest of the day.

The husband said that while he was sorry that she was humiliated, "I was not sorry that I hadn't told her to tone it down, because in my opinion she didn't do anything wrong. She still thinks I should have just told her because now she won't have a good relationship with her in-laws..."

The poster said he's mad at his mom and aunt and wants them to apologize to the couple. But his wife instead "wants to apologize again to them" when they see the family again.

The husband said: "I want to stand up for her because I think they're being incredibly rude, but she doesn't want that, she just wants to mend bridges. She's still upset with me because I don't see it her way and because I'm not sorry that I didn't tell her. So AITA?"

Making the Wedding 'About Them'

James Miller, a licensed psychotherapist and the host/executive producer of the James Miller Lifeology radio show, told Newsweek: "There is an unspoken rule that at weddings, you support and celebrate the couple on their nuptials."

The husband in the latest Reddit post chose to make the reception all about his wife and "let her celebrate in whatever appropriate fashion she saw fit," while his mother and aunt made the event about them.

Setting 'Healthy Boundaries'

Miller said the husband set a boundary with his family and made "the healthy choice" of not spoiling the day with the inappropriate comments from his mom and aunt.

The psychotherapist noted: "It can be inferred that these statements are probably not the first that have been spoken about the wife. Meaning when you respect someone, you give them grace if they are acting in a way that seems incongruent with how you usually see them. The mother and aunt did not give her grace but chose to disrespect her on her special day and used it as an opportunity to express their prejudice against her."

But moving forward, Miller said it's "vital" for the groom to set "consistent, healthy boundaries" with his mother and aunt. If he does not, then the couple will constantly be altering their behaviors to accommodate them.

"This can negatively impact their marriage, even affecting how they raise their children should they want them," he said.

The In-Laws Are 'Controlling'

Several users shared messages of support for the married couple and criticized the husband's family.

In a comment that got 20,500 upvotes, user lellyla said: "You and your wife are NTA [not the a******]. Your family is so controlling and rude that when going to you didn't work, they told her to her face that she danced provocatively and pretended you did what they told you. This needs to stop immediately. You need to stand up for her and give them serious consequences. Otherwise, they will continue this throughout your relationship."

GoldenGoof19 agreed, saying: "NTA but you will be if you don't shut that c*** down immediately."

Meow_Mix1313 replied: "Exactly what I felt when I read that. Could they have been more insulting?!"

EchoPhoenix24 said: "...Your family was disrespectful to your wife...if they're being this d***ish to her at the wedding it doesn't seem enormously likely the relationship [between the wife and her in-laws] will be very good anyway. That sucks, but it's their fault not hers."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via the Reddit messaging system.

Do you have a similar family dilemma? Let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.