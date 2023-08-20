News

Mary Trump Explains What's Surprising About Donald Trump's New Indictment

By
News U.S. Politics Donald Trump Mary Trump Fani Willis

Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, revealed on Sunday what she views as the most surprising part of the latest indictment against her uncle.

A grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, indicted Trump and 18 of his allies on Monday following District Attorney Fani Willis' investigation into the ex-president's alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, a state narrowly won by President Joe Biden. The probe focused on Trump's call to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which Trump allegedly asked him to find enough votes to tilt the election in his favor, as well as an alleged plot to submit a false slate of pro-Trump electors to the Electoral College.

Trump has maintained his innocence, saying that he did nothing wrong and that he is being targeted for political reasons as he runs for reelection in 2024.

"I'm just surprised it took a few decades too long," Mary Trump said about her uncle's Georgia indictment during an appearance on MSNBC's The Katie Phang Show on Sunday morning. "It's just the evidence is so compelling."

Mary Trump most surprising thing about indictment
Former President Donald Trump speaking during a campaign rally in Windham, New Hampshire, on August 8. Trump's niece, Mary Trump, revealed what she believes is the most surprising thing about his latest indictment in Fulton County, Georgia, on Sunday. JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

Mary Trump has long been a vocal critic of the former president, opposing both his policies as president and speaking out against him amid his ongoing legal battles. She frequently discusses Trump's legal woes on her podcast and on cable news appearances.

On Sunday, she also pointed to the evidence that made the indictment surprising for her.

"One of the things about this case that I think so many of us, even lay people who don't understand the nuances of the law very well at all—is that we've seen the crimes being committed in front of us. We have audio tapes. We have video recordings. So it has been an exercise in frustration to see how long it's taken."

She added that Willis has shown that "it has been well worth the wait."

Newsweek reached out to Trump's campaign for comment via email.

Mary Trump initially responded to the indictment on Monday in a post to the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"In fairness, he's been the head of a criminal organization since the 1970s--this one just includes people who aren't actually members of his family," she wrote.

Trump is facing 13 new charges in the Fulton County indictment, bringing the total number of charges he is facing across all of his criminal cases to 91. He is facing charges including racketeering, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer and conspiracy charges.

Trump has also been indicted in the Department of Justice (DOJ) cases into alleged interference in the 2020 election and classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago residence, as well as Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's investigation into an alleged hush money payment made during his 2016 campaign to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Trump has pleaded not guilty in each case and maintains his innocence.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC