Mary Trump Explains 'Worst Thing' That Could Happen to Donald Trump

Donald Trump's estranged niece Mary Trump recently outlined the "worst thing" that could happen to the former president amid his ongoing legal battles.

Mary Trump—a clinical psychologist and daughter of the former president's older brother, Fred—is a vocal critic of the former president who is again running in the Republican 2024 presidential primary to set up a potential rematch against President Joe Biden. She frequently takes to social media to broadcast her opposition to her uncle and provided her insight into the former president's psyche during a new episode of The Nerd Avengers podcast, according to a transcript posted to her Substack on Friday.

During the podcast, hosted alongside several other political commentators, Mary Trump tore into her uncle, noting that he is "seriously being threatened for the first time in his life, from a financial, legal, and existential perspective" amid his ongoing legal troubles. The podcast discussion comes just days after Judge Arthur Engoron ruled in New York Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit against the former president that he and some of his businesses committed fraud, such as inflating his net worth to mislead insurers and banks—a ruling Trump's legal team has pledged to appeal.

The former president's niece also revealed on the podcast what she believes is the worst thing that could happen to him.

Former President Donald Trump speaks to a crowd during a rally in Summerville, South Carolina, on September 25. Trump’s estranged niece Mary Trump said what she believes is the “worst thing” that could happen to the former president. Sean Rayford/Getty Images

"The worst thing that could happen to Donald Trump, other than being put in a room with no interconnect connection and no mirror, is to be forced to face the reality about who he is, which he knows deep down and just cannot allow to break through to his consciousness," she said.

She also said her uncle has "lived his entire life in fear of" being viewed as a failure by his family, which she added explains his "lashing out."

"He cannot allow any of that to break through, which explains the denial and the projection and the burn it all down mentality," she added.

Earlier in the week, Mary Trump wrote in a Substack post that Judge Engoron's ruling leaves the former president in "more danger" than ever before and will be "something of a tipping point" for him.

In addition to the New York ruling, Trump has been indicted in four criminal cases.

He is facing charges in two federal cases, one surrounding the January 6, 2021, riot at the United States Capitol building and the other related to classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate. Furthermore, New York prosecutors charged him in relation to an alleged hush money payment he made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign, and an Atlanta-area grand jury indicted him on charges stemming from an investigation into his alleged attempts at overturning Georgia's 2020 presidential election results.

The former president maintains his innocence in each criminal case. He has accused prosecutors of targeting him for political purposes, such as weakening his presidential campaign.