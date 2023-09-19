U.S.

Mask Mandate Demanded By California Students

By
U.S. Face Masks UCLA California

Some California college students are fighting to have mask mandates reinstated amid ongoing discussions around the return to some COVID-19 precautions.

Last week, the Disabled Students Union (DSU) at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), announced on Instagram that a proposed resolution titled "A Resolution to Mandate Masking, Weekly PCR testing, and Upcoming COVID-19 Vaccines, and to Improve Ventilation, and Reinstate the COVID-19 Task Force" failed to receive enough votes from the university's Undergraduate Student Association Council (USAC).

Some of the main aspects of the resolution proposed by the DSU included mask requirements for indoor and crowded outdoor spaces, weekly COVID-19 PCR testing requirements, updated COVID-19 vaccine requirements, and the reinstatement of the COVID-19 task force at UCLA.

A post shared by instagram

The proposed resolution comes as the discussion around the possible return to mask mandates has continued, with some hospitals in New York announcing mask requirements for staff, patients, and visitors in response to increases in COVID-19 hospitalizations. In August, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that a new COVID-19 variant, BA.2.86, maybe more capable "of causing infection in people who have previously had COVID-19 or who have received COVID-19 vaccines." However, on September 15, the CDC said, "At this time, BA.2.86 does not appear to be rapidly increasing or driving increases in infections or hospitalizations in the United States."

In California, the healthcare company Kaiser Permanente announced a return to its mask mandate last month. Data from the state's COVID-19 tracking dashboard show that as of September 9, California has a seven-day average number of new COVID-19 hospitalizations of 395.3. In comparison, throughout June and most of July, this number stayed below 200.

Mask Mandate
A storefront sign reminds people to wear a facemask on July 19, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. On Monday, September 18, 2023, the UCLA Disabled Students Union announced it was proposing a revised resolution calling for mask mandates to be reinstated at UCLA. Getty Images/FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP

Shortly after the proposed resolution failed to pass within the UCLA USAC, the DSU issued another response on social media calling for an emergency meeting to vote on a revised resolution.

The DSU shared a message it sent to the USAC which said in part: "Although the outcome of the voting for the resolution was disappointing for the DSU and for thousands and thousands of students comprising the organizations which pledged support for the resolution, we have revised the resolution to create a 'new' version of it for the USAC. The content of the resolution is largely the same, with updated numbers, and some wording changed, so we hope that the concerns raised with members not having had the chance to review the resolution will not present an issue."

The DSU said that some members of the USAC raised concerns that the resolution was not known to a majority of the student body at UCLA, but according to the DSU, the resolution had an "outpouring of support" "from marginalized identity-based organizations, and BIPOC" which account for close to 65 percent of UCLA's undergraduate population.

According to the DSU's social media post, resolutions passed through the USAC "are not absolute" and the revised resolution notes that if passed, it would result in the USAC recommending mask mandates and COVID-19 vaccine requirements to UCLA.

In another update posted on the DSU Instagram story, the union received a response from the USAC internal vice president who said that their request for an emergency meeting was seen and the USAC would be holding a vote to decide whether to hold the emergency meeting in the coming days.

Newsweek reached out to UCLA, the DSU, and the USAC via email for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 22
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 22
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC