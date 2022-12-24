Where Is the Original 'Matilda' Cast Now? From Mara Wilson to Danny DeVito

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical is coming to Netflix and fans are excited to see the stage show, based on Dahl's novel of the same name, come to life once again.

The story follows a young girl named Matilda Wormwood who has telekinetic powers, loves reading, and is on a mission to overthrow her school's villainous headmistress.

Matilda features a cast of well-known characters, including Miss Trunchbull, Miss Honey and Bruce Bogtrotter, who will all be back on screen for Matilda the Musical.

This isn't the first time the beloved book has been adapted into a film, as in 1996 actor Danny DeVito directed and starred in the original film version of Matilda.

The movie was, and still is today, hugely popular, and now that there is a new film version to enjoy, fans are curious to know where the actors from the first Matilda movie are now, over 25 years later.

Newsweek has everything you need to know about your favorite stars from the 1996 classic Matilda.

The Cast of Matilda Now

Mara Wilson

Mara Wilson was just nine years old when she played the titular role in Matilda, but she was already a familiar face thanks to several classic 90s movies.

The actress starred alongside Robin Williams in Mrs. Doubtfire and in the Christmas movie Miracle on 34th Street, as well as her recurring role on the soap opera Melrose Place, before landing the role of Matilda Wormwood.

After Matilda, Wilson, now 35, landed a few roles before taking a break from acting for just over 10 years. Since returning, she has appeared in shows like Broad City and provided voice work for Bojack Horseman, Big Hero 6: The Series and Helluva Boss.

In 2016, Wilson released her memoir Where Am I Now? True Stories of Girlhood and Accidental Fame.

Danny DeVito

Not only did Danny DeVito play Matilda's dad, Harry Wormwood, in 1996's Matilda, but he also directed and co-produced the film.

DeVito, now 78, was already well known prior to Matilda's release thanks to his roles in Taxi, Twins, Batman Returns, and many more projects.

Since the success of Matilda DeVito's career has continued to go from strength to strength. His credits include a long-running role as Frank Reynolds in the FX comedy It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and his recent voice work as Satan in the animated series Little Demon, in which his daughter, Lucy DeVito, also stars.

Rhea Perlman

Rhea Perlman played Matilda's mom in Matilda, starring alongside her real-life husband Danny DeVito.

Prior to Matilda, Perlman starred in shows like St. Elsewhere, Matlock, and Cheers, as well as in Taxi alongside DeVito.

Perlman, now 74, went on to play the titular role in the CBS show Pearl, as well as making appearances in Hung and The Mindy Project. Her recent credits include the Harley Quinn television series and Star Wars: The Bad Batch. She also appeared in Little Demon alongside DeVito and their daughter.

Perlman and DeVito announced their split in 2017 but are still married.

Pam Ferris

Pam Ferris, 74, played the villainous Miss Trunchbull in Matilda and got the chance to play another evil character when she starred as Aunt Marge in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in 2004.

She has also featured in several British series such as Where the Heart Is, Call the Midwife and Gavin and Stacey.

Ferris, who has been married to husband Roger Frost since 1986, boasts recent credits that include 2018's Holmes and Watson and 2019's Tolkein.

Embeth Davidtz

The internet was left in shock after realizing that Embeth Davidtz, who played the cherished teacher Miss Honey in Matilda, also played Natasha, Bridget Jones' love rival, in 2001's Bridget Jones' Diary.

The actress, now 57, has since appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man films alongside Andrew Garfield and on Grey's Anatomy as Nancy Shepherd.

Davidtz's recent credits include Ray Donovan, The Morning Show, Not Okay, and the 2021 film Old. She has been married to Jason Sloane since 2022.

Brian Levinson

Brian Levinson played Matilda's brother, Michael Wormwood, in Matilda but has kept a low profile since, with his only acting credit after that role being an episode of Seinfeld.

Kiami Davael

Kiami Davael starred as Matilda's school friend Lavender in Matilda and since that role has appeared in Moesha, In The House and The Steve Harvey Show, as well as many plays.

Davael, who turned 30 in 2022, took a break from film and television after appearing in Bruno in 2000 but, according to IMDB, she will star in movies Whealthy and Wise and The Forfeiture Clause next.

Jimmy Karz

Jimmy Karz played Bruce Bogtrotter in Matilda but his only credits since are a role in the 1998 film The Wedding Singer and an episode of ER. Karz, now 37, went on to study osteopathic medicine.

Matilda is available to stream on Netflix. Matilda the Musical will be available to stream on Christmas Day.