What Time is 'Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical' Out on Netflix?

The highly-anticipated Matilda the Musical is set to premiere on Netflix on Christmas Day.

The movie is a brand new take on the Tony- and Olivier award-winning musical, which began on London's West End in 2010 before making it to Broadway in 2013.

The musical itself is based on author Roald Dahl's famous 1988 book Matilda, which was previously adapted into a film in 1996 starring Danny DeVito, his wife Rhea Perlman, and Mara Wilson.

Matilda the Musical follows the same story as the book and 1996 movie, the tale of "an extraordinary girl who dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results."

The musical received a theatrical release in the U.S. and internationally on December 9, but is now set to stream on Netflix across most of the globe.

The feel-good film will no doubt make the perfect Christmas Day viewing, but when exactly will fans be able to watch it?

Newsweek has everything you need to know about how to watch Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical on Netflix, including what time it will be available to stream.

What Time is Matilda the Musical Out on Netflix?

If you are in the U.S., Matilda the Musical will be available to stream from 3 a.m. ET and midnight PT on December 25.

Newsweek has the full list of the release times across the globe below:

Brazil: 5:00 a.m. BRT

United Kingdom: 8:00 a.m. GMT

France: 9:00 a.m. CEST

Germany: 9:00 a.m. CEST

Italy: 9:00 a.m. CEST

Spain: 9:00 a.m. CEST

Israel: 10:00 a.m. IDT

South Africa: 10:00 a.m. SAST

Dubai, UAE: 12:00 p.m. GST

India: 13:30 p.m. IST

South Korea: 5:00 p.m. KST

Japan: 5:00 p.m. JST

Sydney, Australia: 6:00 p.m. AEST

Fans in the UK and Ireland will need to wait until summer 2023 for Matilda the Musical to land on Netflix as the movie is receiving a full cinema release there.

What Is Matilda the Musical About?

Matilda the Musical is based on Roald Dahl's iconic book about Matilda Wormwood, the young girl with a sharp mind and a vivid imagination who is alienated by her own parents.

While Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood love watching TV and questionable money-making schemes, Matilda is more interested in her beloved books. When she meets her teacher, Miss Honey, Matilda becomes even more inspired.

Though she is initially excited to attend Crunchem Hall school, things change for Matilda when she discovers the villainous Miss Trunchbull rules the roost with an ominous presence.

Compelled to take a stand, Matilda decides to teach Trunchbull a lesson she won't forget.

Matilda the Musical Cast

The principal cast for Matilda the Musical can be seen below:

Alisha Weir as Matilda Wormwood

Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchbull

Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey

Stephen Graham as Mr Wormwood

Andrea Riseborough as Mrs Wormwood

Sindhu Vee as Mrs Phelps

Charlie Hodson-Prior as Bruce Bogtrotter

The film was directed by Tony Award-winning director Matthew Warchus, produced by Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan for Working Title, Luke Kelly of The Roald Dahl Story Company and Jon Finn.

Screenwriter Dennis Kelly adapted the Royal Shakespeare Company's production for the big screen, with original music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.

Matilda the Musical will be available to stream on Netflix from December 25.