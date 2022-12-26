Matt Gaetz Blasted for Continuing to Oppose U.S. Aid to Ukraine

Representative Matt Gaetz faced backlash online Monday after expressing his opposition to sending additional U.S. aid to Ukraine to help in its war against Russia.

Gaetz shared an article that reported about a segment on Russian state TV in which he was praised for refusing to applaud for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Congress last week as the Florida Republican maintains his stance on not providing Ukraine with further U.S. assistance.

"I'm not pro Russia. I've even been personally sanctioned by Putin. I'm pro America. Bathing historically corrupt countries in US weapons and cash typically doesn't go well for America. (See Afghanistan)," Gaetz tweeted on Monday.

A number of Twitter users criticized Gaetz, with some arguing that denying aid to Ukraine inevitably enables Russia in its 10-month-old war and supports Russian President Vladimir Putin's goals.

"No sweetie, by wanting to deny assistance to Ukraine to protect their country from Russia, you are indeed pro-Russia," Twitter user @ShelKel2 wrote.

Twitter user @ChidiNwatu wrote: "You are indeed pro-Russia, Comrade. You weren't expecting Russia to celebrate you for all you're doing to help Putin fulfill his dream of resurrecting the USSR."

Kyle Parrish, former Democratic candidate for North Carolina's 5th Congressional District, called Gaetz a "traitor."

"Is that why you voted against nearly every bill sanctioning or investigating Russia?" commented Rebekah Jones, a former Democratic House candidate for Florida's 1st Congressional District. "Or why you played on your phone during Zelenskyy's speech at our capital? If you were 1/8 the man Zelenskyy is maybe our country wouldn't be so misguided about the Russian crimes against Ukraine."

Gaetz has repeatedly criticized U.S. support of Ukraine as he argued against sending financial and military aid packages. In May, he was among the 57 House Republicans who voted against a $40 billion aid package, arguing that the federal government should prioritize domestic issues.

He also warned in May of a "dangerous bipartisan consensus that is walking us into war with Russia." He also called on Congress to vote on an Authorization for Use of Military Force resolution to reveal which members would go on record about their support for whether the U.S. should be involved in the Russian war in Ukraine.

David Philips, who wrote Goodnight to the Peoples: Ten Years with Two Dogs, commented on Gaetz's tweet on Monday, saying, "But if the Russians see you as an asset, maybe you ought to take a deeper look at yourself. Well, that is to say, if you had a deeper self."

"I really wish you would explain why you're constantly spouting Russian propaganda like you work for Putin and he has your family captive," Twitter user @gvnzng said. "Nothing you have said about Ukrainian seems remotely patriotic to freedom loving Americans. We will not let fascism overtake us."

Political commentator and former federal Prosecutor Ron Filipkowski criticized Gaetz's argument of not supporting Russia given that he was previously sanctioned by Moscow.

"This talking point is bs. When Russia issued their sanction list for American politicians, they mixed in a few pro-Putin Republicans to not make it painfully obvious. Putin understands how to play the game. Gaetz knows too," Filipkowski said.

In April, Russia announced sanctions on 398 House members, including several Republicans accused of sympathizing with Russia, such as Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, and Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said at the time that the move was a response to the U.S. placing sanctions on 328 members of the Russian State Duma, the country's lower house of parliament, on March 24, exactly one month after Russia invaded Ukraine.

But Gaetz also had supporters of his position post on Twitter.

Twitter user Michael M. Rogers said of the war in Ukraine: "Not our sandbox, not our fight, not our responsibility. Let them sift their own sand."

User @CollinGOP said that Gaetz's remarks were "spot on" and asked, "When has it gone well since WWII?"

"Thank you for choosing to be on the right side of History," @shibtoshinobi tweeted.

Newsweek reached out to Gaetz's office for comment.