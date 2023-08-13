Matt Gaetz Says Only 'Force' Can Make Change in Washington D.C.

Rep. Matt Gaetz has sparked a backlash on social media after saying that only through "force" can change be made in "corrupt" Washington, D.C.

The Florida Republican, who is known for his unwavering support of former President Donald Trump, made the comments on Saturday while with Trump at the Iowa State Fair.

The remarks came after Trump was indicted earlier in August for allegedly working to overturn the results of the 2020 election, before an angry mob of supporters, fueled by his election claims, stormed the U.S. Capitol in a deadly riot on January 6, 2021.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to four charges: conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, conspiracy against rights, and obstruction of an official proceeding.

U.S. Rep Matt Gaetz (R-FL) signs autographs as he attends the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, on August 12, 2023. The congressman has been a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump. Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Standing next to Trump at the fair, Gaetz said that while he and supporters were having a "great time" at the fair, they know that only "force" can make a change.

"Mr. President, I cannot stand these people that are destroying our country. They are opening our borders. They are weaponizing our federal law enforcement against patriotic Americans who love this nation as we should," Gaetz said.

"We are having a great time at the fair. We love standing with you. But we know that only through force do we make any change in a corrupt town like Washington, D.C. And so to all my friends here in Iowa, when you see them come for this man, know that they are coming for our movement and they are coming for all of us. And as hard as you see him work, I need you working 10 times harder, a hundred times harder."

Gaetz added: "We're going to win Iowa, we're going to march to the nomination and we're going to save the greatest country."

U.S District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing the case, said on Friday that there are limits to what Trump can publicly say about the evidence in the investigation as he campaigns for the 2024 Republican nomination.

Do you agree we must FORCE CHANGE to a corrupt system?



Iowans - your job is to caucus for Trump Jan 15



House Republicans- our job is to investigate the ELECTION INTERFERENCE of Jack Smith!



pic.twitter.com/wXPCWW8Zax — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) August 13, 2023

Chutkan said that she will face greater urgency to move the case more quickly to trial the more anyone makes "inflammatory" statements about it.

Trump did not say whether he would comply with the judge's protective order when asked by a reporter at the fair.

He has been lashing out at special counsel Jack Smith, who brought the charges, at rallies and on social media.

It is the second criminal case Smith has brought against Trump. The Republican is also facing federal charges that accuse him of illegally keeping classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as well as state charges in New York that he falsified business records relating to alleged hush money payments to adult movie star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election. The former president has pleaded not guilty in all cases and maintains his innocence.

Gaetz's comments prompted criticism, with some accusing him of threatening violence.

He shared a clip on X, formerly Twitter, saying: "Iowans - your job is to caucus for Trump Jan 15. House Republicans - our job is to investigate the ELECTION INTERFERENCE of Jack Smith!"

The Republicans against Trump account wrote in a post on the platform that Goetz's remarks are "a clear threat of violence." The post added: "I hope the FBI is paying attention."

Matt Gaetz while standing next to Trump in Iowa:



“We know that only through force can we make any change in a corrupt town like Washington DC”



This is a clear threat of violence. I hope the FBI is paying attention pic.twitter.com/aFQHF6U3Tb — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 13, 2023

Marcus Flowers, a Democrat and former congressional candidate in Georgia, wrote: "This is fascism on the rise, folks."

Ruth Ben-Ghiat, a professor at New York University and historian who writes about authoritarianism and democracy protection, wrote: "Sitting lawmaker calling for violence. The GOP has become a party of fascist thugs."

Sitting lawmaker calling for violence. The GOP has become a party of fascist thugs. Read #Strongmen to see how that works out. https://t.co/DiXsohleD8 — Ruth Ben-Ghiat (@ruthbenghiat) August 12, 2023

Newsweek has contacted Gaetz's office and a Trump spokesperson for comment via email.