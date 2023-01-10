Matt Healy's Thumb Suck Latest in String of Controversial Moments

The 1975 singer Matt Healy has raised eyebrows after footage of him sucking a fan's thumb at a concert was shared on social media.

While performing with his band in Brighton, England, over the weekend, Healy was seen making his way through the crowd, where a host of enthusiastic fans were seen with their arms outstretched to touch the British musician.

In footage shared on Twitter, some of the fans were seen pulling Healy's shirt open while others touched his face, prompting the rocker to suck on the thumb of one of his admirers before being ushered back to the stage by security.

Matty Healy sucked a fan’s thumb at a recent The 1975 show. pic.twitter.com/13oKyZ4JeU — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 9, 2023

While the moment was caught on concertgoers' phones from different angles, one Twitter user has shared that she was the person whose thumb was sucked by Healy—a moment she appeared proud of, as she also posted a video.

The thumb sucking, which has since become a talking point on social media, is just one of Healy's many memorable moments on and off the stage over the years.

Kissing Controversy

At the same concert, Healy was also seen leaning down to kiss a willing fan as he performed one of his hits for the crowd.

In the midst of singing, the star took a brief pause to kiss the woman, prompting loud cheers from the concertgoers who witnessed the moment.

Later taking to Twitter to post the footage on her Twitter account, the woman wrote: "So Matty Healy just French kissed me."

so matty healy just french kissed me pic.twitter.com/2v06jUZPBS — giulia (@dntyoumind) January 8, 2023

The post garnered a flood of congratulatory messages from other Twitter users.

Back in November, Healy faced backlash for kissing another of his fans during a performance in Las Vegas—prompting the woman to speak out in his defense.

In footage shared on social media, Healy was seen briefly locking lips with the fan, before the woman was pulled away by security.

Posting what appeared to be a screenshot of a Snapchat message in which she asked if they would be making out, the woman wrote: "On a real note I do want to state some facts before we get any farther, I had this on my phone because he mentioned at some point 'I can only make out with you.'

"So I did this, he saw it and brought me up, HE ASKED before he kissed me!

Also I'm a grown age of 24."

Eating Raw Meat

Also in November, Healy was seen devouring raw meat live onstage at New York City's storied Madison Square Garden.

Healy's onstage antics were captured in the Amazon Music event "Das Haus" (German for "The House"), in which The 1975's performance was streamed live on Twitch.

Healy's moment was caught on camera and shared on social media, where he became a trending topic of discussion.

Some viewers commented on how the lead singer seemingly touched himself during the performance, too.

Mom Dad, why is Matty Healy eating raw meat at the 1975 show?!! pic.twitter.com/W63IpDG7pS — Erica Campbell (@ericacxmpbell) November 8, 2022

Getting Tattooed

Also during his band's U.S. tour late last year, footage emerged of Healy being tattooed onstage.

While performing in Newport, Kentucky in December, Healy was seen sitting on a sofa for a segment of the show, during which he invited a tattoo artist onto the stage.

In front of the audience, Healy then proceeded to have the words "I'm a man" tattooed onto his chest.

Matty getting a tattoo live on stage last night in Kentucky #The1975



pic.twitter.com/mUP1ULArkn — The 1975 Updates (@The1975_Tour) December 17, 2022

Taylor Swift Dating Comments

Away from the stage, Healy made headlines back in 2016, when he stated that dating pop star Taylor Swift would likely be an "emasculating" experience for him because of her huge global fame.

Healy, who previously dated singer FKA twigs, was briefly thought to be dating Swift in 2015. He later described their relationship as a "flirtation."

"I don't do anything else, right, so it doesn't leave a lot of room for me going out, or shagging someone," he told now-defunct music magazine Q, per NME. "So the one time I did have a flirtation with a girl it ends up going everywhere… I mean, I got on E! News and people were like, 'Who's Matt Healy?' so that was cool."

"But I didn't make a big deal out of it myself," Healy went on. "It's not really anything to talk about, because if she wasn't Taylor Swift we wouldn't be talking about her. She wasn't a big impact on my life. It's just interesting to me how interested the world is about Taylor Swift."

When asked if he fears losing himself in a relationship, Healy said: "Yeah. Absolutely. And the reason I mention that is because if I had gone out with Taylor Swift I would've been, 'F****** hell! I am NOT being Taylor Swift's boyfriend.' You know, 'F***. THAT.' That's also a man thing, a de-masculinating, emasculating thing."