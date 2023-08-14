U.S.

Maui Crime Rises After Wildfire: 'Utter Chaos'

By
U.S. Wildfires Hawaii Natural disasters

Residents of Maui have reported an uptick in crime in the wake of the disastrous wildfires that recently swept through the islands.

Maui is the second largest, second most visited by tourists, and third most populous out of the islands that make up Hawaii. On Wednesday, wildfires that had been spreading throughout the islands made their way to Maui and quickly spread, causing historic levels of damage and destruction. As of Monday, nearly 100 people had been killed by the blaze, with around 1,000 people believed to be missing.

Infrastructure was also significantly impacted, with around 2,200 structures destroyed and 4,500 residents without power. The historic town of Lahaina, which served as the capital of Hawaii in the early-to-mid 19th century, was particularly badly hit, with most of the area being consumed by the fire. Hawaii Governor Josh Green said in a statement that the wildfires will almost certainly end up being the worst natural disaster in the state's history.

Now, residents of Maui have also reported experiencing increased levels of crime, according to the Independent, with some claiming to have been looted and robbed at gunpoint. Speaking with various outlets, residents have pointed some of the blame at lax leadership and the slow rollout of essential supplies across the island, leading some to take matters into their own hands.

Burned cars and destroyed buildings are pictured in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 11, 2023. Paula Ramon/AFP/Getty

Matt Robb, co-owner of The Dirty Monkey bar in Lahaina, spoke with Business Insider, claiming that armed robberies were spiking at night when there is less of a police and military presence.

"There's some police presence. There's some small military presence, but at night people are being robbed at gunpoint," Robb said. "I mean, they're going through houses – and then by day it's hunky dory. So where is the support? I don't think our government and our leaders, at this point, know how to handle this or what to do."

Local ABC affiliate KITV News spoke with numerous people in West Maui, who claimed that they were being "robbed left and right for supplies like food and clothing," blaming the "lack of resources" in the area. The outlet also heard from an Oregon resident who claimed that a family member had traveled to the island to "donate water, food, household items, and clothing," but was allegedly robbed as soon as they arrived.

At a press conference, Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said that law enforcement officials are aware of the issues being discussed and have been working to address them with officers on patrol in the affected areas. He also said, however, that the police have not yet received any reports of looting.

"We have officers responding to where calls could've been," Pelletier said. "Not one victim was standing by and no report has been made. Could there have been cases like this and they've been reported properly, yes but as of now, we didn't get those calls."

Newsweek reached out to the Maui Police and the Maui Mayor's Office via email for comment.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC