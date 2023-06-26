Inside Mayim Bialik's Life With Boyfriend Jonathan Cohen

Mayim Bialik has become a household name since taking over co-hosting duties on Jeopardy! but the actress also hosts a podcast, Mayim Bialik's Breakdown, with her boyfriend, Jonathan Cohen.

Cohen co-produces the podcast, in which he and Bialik aim "to dispel myths and misunderstandings about mental health," according to the podcast's website.

Bialik got her start in 1991 when she played the titular role in teen comedy, Blossom, but turned her back on showbusiness for 12 years to live a more normal life, including heading to college.

She obtained a Ph.D. in neuroscience from UCLA before eventually returning to acting in CBS' hit sitcom, The Big Bang Theory, for which she earned two Critics' Choice Award wins, a SAG nomination, and four Emmy nominations.

Jonathan Cohen, left, and Mayim Bialik attend a Los Angeles Lakers game at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on March 7, 2023. Along with her "Jeopardy!" duties, Bialik hosts a podcast with her boyfriend, Cohen. Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images North America

Like his famous girlfriend, Cohen is a multi-talented creative with a Masters in Fine Art and, according to his bio on the podcast's website "is a writer, poet, producer, father and futurist who imagines and designs new applications of technology."

Cohen also founded, Lotic AI, an insights company that helps people understand themselves better and connect the mind and the body.

"With over two decades of training in mindfulness and healing, Cohen seeks to find ways to fuse storytelling and somatic experience," reads the bio.

"Cohen and Bialik met 10 years ago at a toddler birthday party and began a connection fueled by shifting the collective understanding of mental health and emotional well-being," it says.

Bialik told Forbes magazine in a 2021 interview why they decided to start the podcast.

"To be honest, 2020 was a beast of a year, and my partner Jonathan and I have a shared passion for mental illness and mental illness education," she said. "So many more people have either occurrences of mental health challenges or they were experiencing intense anxiety for the first time in their life. So many people didn't even know what to call it or what it was or what you could do about it. So we decided to start a podcast."

Bialik revealed that Cohen and her were an item two years ago in an interview about her role as a single Jewish woman who quits her job as a math professor to open a cat café in the sitcom Call Me Kat.

She told the Jewish News Syndicate: "I am in a relationship. I got divorced eight years ago, so I've been single plenty in my life."

She was previously married from 2003 to 2013 to businessman Michael Stone, with the pair sharing two teenage boys, Miles and Frederick.