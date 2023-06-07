Meadows Testimony Could Link Trump, Insurrectionists: Ex-U.S. Attorney

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows' testimony to a federal grand jury could provide a direct link between ex-President Donald Trump and those involved in the January 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol, former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade told Newsweek.

Meadows, who was with Trump during the failed insurrection, testified as part of Special Counsel Jack Smith's dual investigations of the former president, according to multiple media reports. Since the former North Carolina congressman reportedly answered questions, some have suggested that Meadows testified as a cooperating or immunized witness, potentially increasing the likelihood that Trump will face a federal indictment.

It is unclear when Meadows testified or whether he testified in Smith's investigation of Trump's January 6 activities or his post-presidency handling of classified and sensitive documents. George Terwilliger, attorney for Meadows, called the suggestion that his client testified as part of a plea agreement "compete bull***" in comments to The Independent, although he did not address the possibility that his client was granted immunity.

McQuade told Newsweek on Wednesday that the former Trump official's testimony in the documents probe could be of "marginal importance" since Smith "already has all the evidence he needs to prove his case," while it could spell trouble for Trump in the January 6 investigation by providing a missing link that the now-defunct House January 6 committee was unable to make.

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is pictured with ex-President Donald Trump in Miami, Florida, on July 10, 2020. Meadows' testimony could reveal a direct connection between Trump and those involved in the January 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol, a former U.S. attorney told Newsweek. Johnny Louis

"The House select committee was never able to link Trump to the insurrectionists directly," said McQuade. "It is possible that Meadows, as Trump's chief of staff who was likely present for key conversations, could provide that link."

In response to a request for comment, Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung pointed Newsweek to a tweet from Lawfare blog writer Anna Bower, who urged readers to take reports of Meadows' testimony "with a grain of salt" due to Meadows' attorney calling the plea deal claim "bull***."

In addition to being in regular contact with Trump following his loss to President Joe Biden in the 2020 election, Meadows was also in direct communication with organizers of the "Stop the Steal" protest that was held just before Trump supporters, fueled on false claims of a "stolen" election, stormed the Capitol.

Meadows was held in contempt of Congress in December 2021 after refusing to comply with the House panel, although the Department of Justice (DOJ) declined to file criminal charges.

Legal experts have predicted that Meadows "flipping" on Trump and providing potentially damning testimony related to the Smith investigations could mean that a federal indictment is on the way for the ex-president.

Speculation that an indictment could be coming also increased this week when members of Trump's legal team participated in a meeting with DOJ officials.

Trump, who is already facing state felony charges in New York and denies criminal wrongdoing of any sort, said that "no one has told me I'm being indicted" in a Truth Social post on Wednesday.

The former president also argued that he is the victim of multiple "witch hunts" and demanded that Republicans in Congress make the "travesty of justice" their "#1 issue."