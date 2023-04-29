World

Russia's Medvedev Attacks Polish 'Rats' After School Seized in Warsaw

By
World Poland Russia Dmitry Medvedev Ukraine

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, has said Moscow should cut its ties with Poland amid a deepening diplomatic row over an embassy school in Warsaw.

Polish police showed up at the Russian school on Kieleckiej Street in Warsaw on Saturday morning in what Russia's Foreign Ministry said was a bid to seize the property and a "blatant violation" of the Geneva Convention on diplomatic relations.

Andrey Ordash, minister counselor of the Russian Embassy told the Tass news agency that Polish authorities had given a deadline of 7 p.m. Moscow time for staff to vacate the building. Children were among 29 people at the school from which equipment had to be removed within a week.

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev
Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev at the Grand Kremlin Palace, on March 21, 2023 in Moscow, Russia. He has reacted angrily to Poland's seizure of a Russian embassy school in Warsaw. Getty Images

Medvedev wrote on Twitter that he saw "no point in maintaining diplomatic relations with Poland" in which "there is no one but Russophobes in power." He added that Ukraine "is full of Polish mercenaries, who should be ruthlessly exterminated like stinky rats."

Since the start of the Kremlin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Medvedev, the current deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, has used inflammatory rhetoric against the West and even suggested that Moscow takes its war as far as its border with Poland.

The Russian Foreign Ministry described Warsaw's move as "insolent" and said that it had acted "beyond the framework of civilized inter-state relations." It vowed there would be "a harsh reaction and consequences for the Polish authorities and Polish interests in Russia."

Read more

Kremlin propagandist Mikhail Leontiev suggested on the program Solovyov Live that Moscow should come up with a "creative" punishment for Warsaw, which would involve summoning the Polish ambassador to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"Tie him to a bench and flog him," he said in a suggestion that provoked laughter from the host in the clip tweeted by TheKremlinYap.

Lukasz Jasina, a Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman, told Reuters that courts had confirmed that the school "belongs to the Polish state and was taken by Russia illegally." Newsweek has contacted the Polish and Russian foreign ministries for comment.

Poland and Russia's tense relations have soured further over the war in Ukraine with Warsaw one of Kyiv's strongest allies and playing a key role in pushing for Western military assistance against Russian aggression.

Soon after the war started, Poland expelled 45 Russian diplomats suspected of working for Moscow's intelligence services.

This week, Russia's ambassador to Warsaw, Sergei Andreyev, said Polish prosecutors had seized money from the frozen bank accounts of the Russian Embassy and trade mission.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Tucker Carlson
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin Tucker Carlson
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 05
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 05
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC