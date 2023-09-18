What Meghan Markle Wore for the 2023 Invictus Games: Look by Look

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wrapped the 2023 Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany, on Saturday with a celebratory closing ceremony featuring a showstopping musical performance by pop star Rita Ora.

Not one to be outdone, Meghan made quite the impact through her fashion choice for the evening, wearing a chic laser-cut turquoise dress by Cult Gaia.

Meghan's curated Invictus Games wardrobe was highly anticipated by royal fans and fashion watchers, with the coordinated looks in neutral tones and soft tailored pieces following the duchess' strong style identity.

Meghan Markle photographed wearing a Cult Gaia dress for the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games in Germany, September 16, 2023. Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

Over the course of the five days of events attended by Meghan, she made several outfit changes, from elegant shirt dresses by big-name designers to affordable rompers and matching accessories.

Here, Newsweek showcases Meghan Markle's 2023 Invictus Games wardrobe, look by look.

September 12 - Classic Debut

Meghan Markle photographed wearing a Banana Republic dress to attend an evening event during the Invictus Games in Germany, September 12, 2023. Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

Meghan Markle made her first appearance at the 2023 Invictus Games in Düsseldorf on September 12, three days into the tournament, joining Prince Harry who had been there since the start.

The games form a series of sports events, founded by Harry in 2014, which constitute an international platform to demonstrate the mental and physical rehabilitation of the world's veteran communities.

Meghan's first event of the 2023 games was a party for veterans and their families. For the occasion, the duchess wore a black shirt dress by Banana Republic, a braided black leather belt and black high-heeled pumps.

To accessorize, the duchess wore her jewelry mainstays of a gold Cartier "Love" bracelet and a Cartier "Tank" watch.

It was reported that for the duration of her time at the games, Meghan styled her own hair and makeup.

September 13 - Casual Chic

Meghan Markle photographed wearing a J.Crew blazer-jacket to attend an Invictus Games event (L) and wearing a black J.Crew crewneck top (R) in Germany, September 13, 2023. Samir Hussein/WireImage/ Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

For the first sports event of her time at the 2023 games, Meghan attended a wheelchair basketball game with Prince Harry. She was wearing a monochrome look, including a J.Crew sweater-blazer, Staud shorts and flat slingback pumps in nude with a contrasting black toe-box.

Later that day, Meghan made an outfit change into a black J.Crew crewneck top and black skinny jeans by Frame.

Meghan's appearance in two J.Crew items saw search traffic and social media posts directed at the brand increase. Customers found that during the day the company's website was down, with some suggesting Meghan had broken the internet. J.Crew, however, told clients its website was down for "planned maintenance."

September 14 - Color Coordination

Meghan Markle photographed wearing a L’Agence blouse and Gabriela Hearst pants for a NATO event during the Invictus Games (L) and wearing a Ralph Lauren cable knit vest to watch a sitting volleyball game (R), September 14, 2023. Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation/Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

On her third day at the 2023 Invictus Games, Meghan started off wearing an ultra-chic color-coordinated outfit in shades of taupe when she accompanied Prince Harry for a meeting NATO representatives.

The duchess wore a brown silk blouse by the label L'Agence and a pair of Gabriela Hearst wide leg pants with matching covered belt.

Later that day, Meghan changed into a more relaxed look to watch a sitting volleyball match, wearing a white cable knit vest by Ralph Lauren with white skinny jeans by Frame.

September 15 - Three-Change Day

Meghan Markle photographed wearing a Zara belted romper and Celine blazer for the Invictus Games (L), later photographed wearing a Toteme midi-dress (C) and also a denim Carolina Herrera dress (R) September 15, 2023. Karwai Tang/WireImage/ Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

Meghan's fourth day at the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf involved three outfit changes, starting with a youthful Zara romper look with a longline cream blazer by Celine for the cycling events.

Later, to meet members of the Invictus community, the duchess changed into a halter-neck knit midi-dress from the designer Toteme. And a third outfit change included a denim midi shirt-dress from one of Meghan's favorite design houses, Carolina Herrera. This was worn to the finals of the sitting volleyball events.

September 16 - Dramatic Finish

Meghan Markle photographed wearing a Cuyana trenchcoat and pants at the Invictus Games (L) and photographed at the closing ceremony wearing a Cult Gaia strapless dress (R), September 16, 2023. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

For the final day of the 2023 Invictus Games, Meghan remained partially faithful to the muted color palette she had adhered to throughout the events, opting for a nude coordinating trenchcoat and paperbag waisted pants combination from the brand, Cuyana.

The duchess wore this look to an event with the children of the Invictus veterans attending the games, and then to present medals to the athletes of the swimming finals.

In the evening, for the closing ceremony, Meghan changed out of her muted toned wardrobe and into a showstopping turquoise strapless dress by the popular high fashion label, Cult Gaia.

The mid-length dress was simply styled and featured floral pattern cut-outs. The duchess paired the look with nude high-heeled pumps by favorite shoe brand, Aquazzura.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter, based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

