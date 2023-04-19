Meghan Markle's Heartbreaking Description of Miscarriage Resurfaces

Meghan Markle describing her miscarriage during an emotional segment of her Netflix documentary has resurfaced on TikTok.

The Duchess of Sussex described how she lost a pregnancy the day after she and Prince Harry moved into their $14.7 million mansion in Montecito, California, in July 2020.

The heartbreaking moment from their docuseries Harry & Meghan, which aired in December 2022, resurfaced on TikTok, where it was liked almost 100,000 times and viewed 875,000 times.

Meghan Markle dressed in black for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral at Westminster Abbey, London, on September 19, 2022. In Netflix documentary 'Harry & Meghan' she described having a miscarriage. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Meghan said: "I was pregnant. I really wasn't sleeping. The first morning when we woke up in our new home is when I miscarried."

Abigail Spencer, who starred alongside Meghan in Suits, also gave an interview for the documentary and said: "I'm driving up like, 'We're gonna unpack, we're gonna get settled.'

"And Meg is standing outside waiting for me and I can tell something's off. And she's showing me the new home so it's very mixed emotions. 'Here's our new home,' but she's like, 'I'm having a lot of pain.' She was holding Archie and she just fell to the ground."

Meghan described the tragic experience in an essay for The New York Times in November 2020, four months after losing the pregnancy.

She wrote: "I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second. Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband's hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears.

"Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we'd heal."

"Sitting in a hospital bed," she continued, "watching my husband's heart break as he tried to hold the shattered pieces of mine, I realized that the only way to begin to heal is to first ask, 'Are you OK?'"

In the Netflix documentary Harry said he believed the miscarriage was linked to stress from a privacy lawsuit Meghan was at the time fighting against The Mail on Sunday over a private letter she sent her father, though official medical advice states that stress does not create an increased risk of miscarriage.

Days earlier, the newspaper's lawyers had pushed for the publication of the names of five of Meghan's friends who gave anonymous interviews to People defending her.

Harry said: "I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what The Mail did. I watched the whole thing.

"Now, do we absolutely know that the miscarriage was created, caused by that? Course we don't. But bearing in mind the stress that that caused, the lack of sleep, and the timing of the pregnancy, how many weeks in she was, I can say from what I saw, that miscarriage was created by what they were trying to do to her."

Newsweek asked the Mail for comment by email.

The website for Britain's National Health Service states: "An increased risk of miscarriage is not linked to your emotional state during pregnancy, such as being stressed or depressed."

Meghan wrote in her New York Times essay: "Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few. In the pain of our loss, my husband and I discovered that in a room of 100 women, 10 to 20 of them will have suffered from miscarriage.

"Yet despite the staggering commonality of this pain, the conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning.

"Some have bravely shared their stories; they have opened the door, knowing that when one person speaks truth, it gives license for all of us to do the same."

Jack Royston is chief royal correspondent for Newsweek, based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jack_royston and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry, or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.