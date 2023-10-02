Meghan Markle Was Never Going to Replace Dianne Feinstein. Here's Why

Meghan Markle was never going to replace the late Dianne Feinstein as California senator, despite some speculation in the British press.

Feinstein's recent death and the need to replace her with a short-term senator who would serve only until the 2024 elections brought the suggestion that Meghan was possibly on the verge of a political career.

The Mail on Sunday—not exactly Meghan's favorite newspaper—led the charge with the headline "Meghan Markle 'considers run for office': Duchess of Sussex's name is in the frame to fill Californian Senator Dianne Feinstein's seat after senator died aged 90 (and could the White House be her ultimate aim?)."

It is unclear why the newspaper suggested Meghan was considering the role, but it did quote a source saying she might be viewed as a long-shot candidate.

Meghan Markle attends the cycling medal ceremony at the Invictus Games in Germany on September 15. A British newspaper speculated about her being a candidate for California Senator Dianne Feinstein's seat. Karwai Tang/WireImage

But California Governor Gavin Newsom decided to choose Laphonza Butler, the president of Emily's List, which works to get women in favor of abortion rights elected.

While Feinstein was the kind of Democratic politician whom Meghan might want to emulate, the duchess was not a serious contender for the seat.

Meghan Dips Her Toe Into Politics

Still, the suggestion that Meghan might be interested in a career in politics is not without foundation. Her campaigning in support of Paid Leave for All, a national campaign of organizations fighting to win paid family and medical leave for all working people, in November 2021 involved calling, among others, Shelley Moore Capito, a Republican senator from West Virginia.

Capito told Politico: "I'm in my car. I'm driving. It says, 'Caller ID blocked.' I thought it was Senator [Joe] Manchin. His calls come in blocked. And she goes, 'Senator Capito?' I said, 'Yes?' She said, 'This is Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.'"

Capito was not the only GOP senator to hear from her. Susan Collins of Maine said: "Much to my surprise, she called me on my private line and she introduced herself as the Duchess of Sussex, which is kind of ironic.

"I was happy to talk with her, but I'm more interested in what the people of Maine are telling me about [paid family leave]," Collins said.

There is nothing surprising about suggesting that Meghan would align politically with the Democrats. She spoke out against Donald Trump before becoming a royal and showed up for Michelle Obama's When All Women Vote initiative in 2020.

However, there are significant problems with the idea of a Senator Markle, including one alluded to by Collins.

Meghan, Harry and the Problem of Royal Titles

The first practical issue relates to titles and the fact that Meghan has retained her status as the duchess of Sussex.

Any effort to retain the title after entering the Senate would be a gift to the Republicans, who made significant noise on the subject during Meghan's low-key appearance for Michelle Obama's voter participation drive.

In October 2020, Representative Jason Smith of Missouri wrote a letter to the British ambassador to America calling for Queen Elizabeth to strip Meghan of the title.

He wrote: "As you know, the British Royal Family has long observed a policy of strict neutrality in regard to political matters. I am therefore concerned by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's recent comments regarding the United States Presidential Election, especially given international conversations surrounding foreign interference in our elections and the Duke's status as a guest of the United States."

Smith went on: "It is my view the titles and privileges they retain by permission of Her Majesty the Queen, given with the advice and consent of her government, prevent the Duke and Duchess from separating comments made in a personal capacity from their official position within the British Royal Family.

"Therefore, by allowing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to retain their titles, and these political comments to continue, the British Government is effectively condoning interference in the 2020 United States Presidential Election from officials at the highest level of the British establishment," he said.

One option would be for Meghan to voluntarily relinquish her duchess status, but even that would not be a solution, as questions would likely remain unless Prince Harry and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, relinquished theirs too.

Governor Newsom's Meeting With Meghan

The decision on who would replace Feinstein fell to Newsom, a Democrat who met with Meghan at a time when he was facing a similar decision.

In October 2020, America was one month out from the presidential election, and Newsom knew he would have to replace Vice President Kamala Harris in the Senate if Joe Biden won.

The governor's office confirmed his meeting with the duchess but declined at the time to say what was discussed. Alex Padilla, then California's secretary of state, got the job instead. It is not clear whether an offer was ever made to Meghan, whether she rejected one or whether Newsom never had her in mind for the role.

In any case, if Newsom and Meghan were not a political match in 2020, there was never any reason to think they would become one in 2023.

Jack Royston is Newsweek's chief royal correspondent, based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jack_royston and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry, or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.