Meghan Markle Posters Displayed During Coronation: 'People's Princess'

Meghan Markle has appeared on protest posters during the coronation of King Charles III as the duchess has remained in California leaving husband, Prince Harry, to attend the ceremony alone.

A prominent poster comparing Meghan to Princess Diana, emblazoned with the slogan "People's Princess," was spotted being waved among a crowd of protesters from the anti-monarchy group, Republic, as Charles and Queen Camilla made their way from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

Diana was famously referred to by the moniker following her untimely death at the age of 36 following injuries sustained in a Paris car crash in 1997.

Meghan Markle poster made by coronation protester Eleanor Alexander in London, May 6, 2023. Alexander said Markle had received similar treatment by the British press as Princess Diana had. Newsweek

Protester Eleanor Alexander from England, who made the sign, told Newsweek that she was "reclaiming" the title of "People's Princess" for Meghan as she endured similar treatment to Diana, particularly by the British media.

"We're reusing it," Alexander said. "While I think there was different reasons for their treatment, I think a lot of their treatment was very similar, especially with what they faced from the British press, and so I'm reclaiming it. She's also the People's Princess."

Meghan's strained relationships with members of the royal family have been pulled into sharp focus over recent months, first with the release of the six-part Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan and then with the publication of her husband's memoir, Spare.

Speculation over whether or not the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would make the journey from their California home to attend the historic coronation ceremony mounted after the media project releases, given the sometimes critical description of the royal family, notably Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

In April, it was finally announced that Harry would be attending but that Meghan would remain in the U.S. with the couple's children. No reasoning behind the decision was given.

A statement issued from the royal household on April 12 read: "Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."

Meghan's face appeared on a number of posters along the coronation procession route, one photographed by the press was accompanied by the slogan: "Princess of our hearts."

The main protest group, Republic, also held banners with their "not my king" slogan as well as an oversized flag with the words "abolish the monarchy" featured on it.

The group, which has staged peaceful protests at major significant royal events since the accession of King Charles in September 2022, came into opposition with Metropolitan Police earlier in the day, with Harry Stratton, director of the protest group, telling Newsweek: "Six of our main organisers have been arrested and they won't tell us why. It's like something out of a police state."

Protest poster with the slogan "Princess of Our Hearts" featuring a photograph of Meghan Markle waved during the coronation in London on May 6, 2023. Markle stayed at home in California with her children while her husband Prince Harry attended his father's coronation. SEBASTIEN BOZON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Metropolitan Police issued a statement shortly afterwards, reading: "A significant police operation is underway in central London. We have made a number of arrests in the area of Carlton House Terrace. The individuals have been held on suspicion of breaching the peace.

"Earlier today we arrested four people in the area of St Martin's Lane. They were held on suspicion of conspiracy to cause public nuisance. We seized lock-on devices.

"A further three people were arrested in the area of Wellington Arch. They were held on suspicion of possessing articles to cause criminal damage. There will be further updates later today."

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London.

