Meghan Markle To Skip King Charles' Coronation While Harry Attends Alone

Meghan Markle will skip King Charles III's coronation next month while husband Prince Harry attends the historic ceremony alone, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Charles is due to be crowned alongside Queen Camilla in a religious ceremony in London's Westminster Abbey on May 6.

Speculation over the couple's attendance has circulated in the British press after a prolonged period of strained relations between the California based Sussex family and King Charles and Prince William in Britain, heightened after the release of Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries in December 2022, and the prince's memoir in January.

A statement released on behalf of King Charles on Wednesday read: "Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry photographed in London, June 3, 2022. The duchess will not attend King Charles' coronation, Buckingham Palace has announced. Matt Dunham - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The coronation day itself marks an important milestone for Harry and Meghan as May 6 is also their son, Prince Archie's, birthday. He will turn four on the day his grandfather is crowned king.

Newsweek approached representatives of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle via email for comment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

