Meghan Trainor Dropped Pregnancy Clues Before Second Baby Announcement

Meghan Trainor has made her big announcement that she's pregnant with her second baby, but observant fans might have already known as she's been dropping hints for a while now.

Trainor revealed the news on her Instagram and on The Today Show on Monday. It was a case of deja vu for The Today Show viewers after she'd announced she was pregnant with her first child on the show in October 2020.

Trainor is expecting her second child with husband, former Spy Kids child actor Daryl Sabara. She gave birth to a baby boy named Riley in February 2021 and her second child is due this summer.

In her Instagram announcement, Trainor wore sparkly sunglasses and held up pictures of a sonogram. The likes of Hilary Duff, Whitney Cummings, Mandy Moore, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Kris Jenner and Nicole Scherzinger offered their congratulations in the comment section. Trainor preempted the news hours before by sharing a video of herself telling her family "the secret" she'd ben keeping for the past few months.

That video may have made the pregnancy announcement less of a surprise, but even before then Trainor had dropped clues.

On January 25, Trainor and Sabara appeared on the Work On It podcast, which is hosted by Meghan and her brother Ryan Trainor. They shared a clip from a recent episode in which Meghan talks about "what's nice about having a baby."

Trainor dropped another video on her Instagram and TikTok accounts the next day which could suggest she's expecting twins.

The "All About That Bass" singer appeared in a video with influencer twins Brookie and Jessie dancing. "Am I scared? Nah... I'm scared," the overlayed audio says as Trainor mouthed along. She also starred in a dance video on their channel promoting her new song "Made You Look" featuring Kim Petras.

Once the secret was out, more content surrounding Trainor's pregnancy started to drop, and even Hulu got in on the joke, sharing a preview clip from a recent episode of How I Met Your Father. This shows Trainor guest-starring as a woman giving birth and shows her screaming as Hilary Duff and Francia Raisa try to help her through it.

Trainor herself shared additional pregnancy content on her TikTok channel, including her reaction when she found out she was pregnant.

The Elvis Duran Show account on Twitter claimed they knew the news was coming before Trainor announced her pregnancy. She appeared on their radio show months ago stating that she's trying for a baby.

In recent weeks Trainor has been wearing hoodies and baggy clothes, but after standing up to show off her stomach on The Today Show appearance, it appears there's no discernible bump to see just yet.

Trainor hasn't revealed the exact due date or gender for baby number two, but she excitedly typed in all caps on Instagram that it's "COMING THIS SUMMER."