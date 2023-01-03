Josh Radnor, Hilary Duff Are Emailing About 'How I Met Your Father' Cameo

Ted Mosby could be set for a cameo in How I Met Your Father according to actor Josh Radnor.

The Hulu show is a spin-off and sequel to the popular sitcom How I Met Your Mother which ran for nine seasons and catapulted Radnor into the mainstream.

The show followed Ted Mosby as he told the story of how he met his kids' mother, while the new version stars Hilary Duff as Sophie as she tells her children how she met their father.

HIMYM ended in 2014, and its controversial ending divided the opinions of fans at the time. Eight years later, HIMYF launched and is set to return for a second season on January 23, 2023.

Before that, Radnor will return to our screens for the second season of Hunters, alongside Al Pacino, on Prime Video on January 13. While promoting the return of the action series, Newsweek asked Radnor about a possible return to the How I Met Your... franchise.

"I had a really sweet email exchange with Hilary Duff," he told Newsweek. "We kind of went back and forth about being the 'I' on How I Met Your dot dot dot."

Cobie Smulders recently returned to the franchise in the first season finale of HIMYF, reprising her role as Robin Scherbatsky. Radnor admitted he didn't see the fan-pleasing cameo but he's keen to follow in Smulders' footsteps.

"[Hilary] has said publicly, she'd love to have me on, so I wouldn't turn down an invitation," Radnor said.

The second season of HIMYF returns to Hulu on Tuesday January 24, 2023.

Hunters Season 2

Radnor's most famous role will most likely be as Ted Mosby in sitcom HIMYM, but he's also enjoyed success for a number of indie films he's written and starred in like Happythankyoumoreplease and Liberal Arts.

Changing the tone of his projects once again, he landed a role in Hunters, a 1970s-based drama series about a group of Jewish outlaws hunting surviving members of the Nazi party. Radnor returns to play actor and master of disguise Lonny Flash in the second and final season of Hunters.

For various reasons, there was a multi-year gap between shooting the first and second season, which he thinks actually helped the tone of the show.

"You know, it's funny, there's a two year gap between the first season and the second season, so it felt our characters are kind of grudgingly reuniting with each other on the show but we as actors, we're thrilled and excited to be back together again," he said. "For such a dark show, we really have a light funny vibe with each other."

Hunters also stars Pacino, Logan Lerman, Lena Olin, Carol Kane and more. Much of the cast spent time shooting in Los Angeles and Prague for Season 2, a change of scenery from the first season which was shot in New York.

Though the second season is likely to be the last we see of Hunters, Radnor teased that there's a little more to come from his character Lonny.

"My character plays a movie star, and we could do a movie starring my character, which would be meta on a lot of different levels," he said, responding to a question about possible spin-offs or continuations.

"We actually shot something along those lines, which hopefully will be out soon. Just a little thing. So I love Lonnie.

"I get very attached to characters and it's hard to say goodbye to them, and certainly I think he's someone that could we could see again. I love that.

