Melania Trump's Renegotiated Prenup Broken Down by Attorney

Melania Trump renegotiated her prenuptial agreement with Donald Trump because his 2024 presidential campaign needed her to be more visible, according to an attorney.

It was revealed earlier this week that the former first lady renegotiated her marriage contract with Trump to ensure she will be left with plenty of money in the case he drains his bank account paying legal fees for his multiple indictments.

Page Six first reported the news of the new prenup. The recent renegotiation was at least the second time since 2016 that Melania amended her prenup. She also revised it after Trump became president when she did not immediately move to the White House to live with him.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump arrive for a New Years event at his Mar-a-Lago home on December 31, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Reports emerged that Melania renegotiated her prenup with Trump. Joe Raedle/Getty Images North America

Newsweek contacted the Trumps by email for comment.

Ron Filipkowski, an attorney and former federal prosecutor, claimed he predicted the renegotiation of the prenup back in May.

"You can always tell what's going on behind the scenes," he said on a YouTube livestream for the Meidas Touch, a media company of which he is the editor-in-chief.

He explained that Melania "had disappeared for months" and more critically had not been attending important events with Trump.

"The reports were that she was angry and she wanted nothing more to do with politics... and nothing more to do with campaigning. She wanted out and wanted to be a private person with her son," Filipkowski explained.

"And I absolutely believe that is the case. So, I think Trump and Trump's campaign people fully understood, that's going to be a big problem that if she doesn't at least get out there a little bit and show her support, it's going to look really bad."

The attorney added that the couple's "relationship is very transactional."

"There is there was no doubt in my mind that he sweetened the prenup to get her to do the bare minimum and just go out and give one five minute interview to Fox [News]," he said.

"That's about the only thing she's done. She hasn't made an appearance on the campaign trail yet, so I speculated knowing them as I know them that this prenup got renegotiated and then it was just confirmed this week."

Filipkowski added the last time Melania renegotiated her prenup coincided with the time when adult film star Stormy Daniels claimed Trump had paid her hush money to not speak about their alleged affair.

"She renegotiated the prenup back then, just continue to stay with him and stay on board. But this proves that the whole marriage has been transactional. Her original prenup had like escalator clauses that were about the amount of money she would get if they divorced and went up the longer she stayed with him and also went up if she had a kid," he said.